SINGAPORE, Jan 2 Gold steadied on Thursday but
held near a six-month low touched in the previous session after
prospects for a global economic recovery prompted investors to
abandon the safe-haven metal.
After a 12-year bull run, gold tumbled 28 percent in 2013,
with the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to step away from
ultra-loose monetary policy undermining the investor rationale
for holding bullion.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,205.30 an ounce
by 0052 GMT after falling to $1,184.50 an ounce on Tuesday, its
weakest since June 28.
* U.S. gold added 0.20 percent to $1,204.70 an
ounce.
* Growth in China's factories slowed slightly in December
as export orders and output weakened, official data showed on
Wednesday, adding to views that while the world's second-largest
economy remains resilient, it lost some steam in late 2013.
* Italian carmaker Fiat SpA FIA.MI struck a $4.35 billion
deal to gain full control of Chrysler Group LLC, ending more
than a year of tense talks that have obstructed Chief Executive
Sergio Marchionne's efforts to combine the two automakers'
resources.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian markets got the new year off to a sluggish start as
Chinese economic data disappointed ahead of a raft of reports on
global manufacturing due out through the session.
* Brent crude fell on Tuesday, ending 2013 almost unchanged
following a year in which traders balanced a spate of supply
disruptions from Middle East and Africa against surging output
from the United States.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC Mfg PMI Final Dec CNPMIC=ECI
0843 Italy Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI Dec ITRPMI=ECI
0853 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI Dec DEPMIM=ECI
0858 EZ Markit Mfg PMI Dec EUPMI=ECI
1500 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI Dec USPMI=ECI
1500 U.S. Construction spending mm Dec USTCNS=ECI
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0052 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1205.30 0.01 +0.00 -28.02
Spot Silver 19.45 0.12 +0.62 -35.77
Spot Platinum 1367.50 -3.00 -0.22 -10.91
Spot Palladium 714.00 3.00 +0.42 3.18
COMEX GOLD FEB4 1204.70 2.40 +0.20 -28.11 1196
COMEX SILVER MAR4 19.48 0.11 +0.54 -35.74 564
Euro/Dollar 1.3759
Dollar/Yen 105.29
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)