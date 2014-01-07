SINGAPORE, Jan 7 Gold held its ground near a
three-week high on Tuesday as weaker equities and robust
physical demand in China supported prices, while U.S. gold
futures also steadied after unusually sharp movements the
session before.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,237.19 an ounce
by 0010 GMT.
* Unusually heavy trading volumes rattled U.S. gold futures
on Monday, triggering a brief halt while temporarily
sending bullion prices down over $30 an ounce, or about 3
percent. Prices eventually closed flat.
* Hedge funds and money managers broadly raised their net
long positions in gold and silver futures and options in the
week to Dec. 31, data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed on Monday.
* Indian officials are in talks to cut a record high import
duty on gold and relax rules on exports, government sources
said, after the measures helped narrow the country's trade
deficit and now threaten to encourage smuggling.
* Janet Yellen, a key force behind the Federal Reserve's
unprecedented and controversial efforts to boost the U.S.
economy, was confirmed by the Senate to lead the central bank
just as it begins to unwind that stimulus.
* Physical demand for bullion in China, the world's biggest
gold consumer, remained strong with premiums on the Shanghai
Gold Exchange climbing to about $20 an ounce on Monday from
Friday's $17.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares stabilised on Tuesday after four straight
days of losses, while the dollar was on the defensive after
disappointing U.S. services sector data raised concerns about
stuttering growth in the world's largest economy.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0855 German unemployment for December
1000 Euro zone inflation for December
PRICES AT 0010 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1237.19 -0.41 -0.03
Spot silver 20.17 0.02 0.1
Spot platinum 1411.99 -0.76 -0.05
Spot palladium 736.25 1 0.14
Euro 1.3628
DXY
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active
months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)