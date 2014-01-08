SINGAPORE, Jan 8 Gold eased for a second session on Wednesday as equities inched higher on optimism over U.S. economic growth, hurting bullion's safe-haven appeal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had eased 0.3 percent to $1,227.74 an ounce by 0014 GMT, after snapping a five-day rally on Tuesday. * Prices were hurt by data showing the U.S. trade deficit fell to a four-year low in November as exports hit a record high and weak oil prices held down the import bill. * The report, the latest in a string of strengthening economic fundamentals, left economists anticipating a far stronger growth pace for the fourth-quarter than previously expected. * A strong economy and higher equities curb demand for gold which is seen as an alternative investment. * Two top Federal Reserve officials said they expected the U.S. central bank to reduce its stimulus at a steady pace, with the lone official to dissent against the Fed's decision to trim its bond buying saying he was comfortable with the approach. * Markets are awaiting the Wednesday release of the minutes of the December Fed meeting - when the bank decided to cut back its $85 billion in monthly bond purchases - to gauge the pace of the drawdown. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares should benefit from improving risk appetite on Wednesday after the strong trade data boosted expectations for U.S. growth, while a lessening of sovereign strains in Europe lifted stocks there to the highest since 2008. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 German Trade Data For November 1000 Euro Zone Retail Sales For November 1000 Euro Zone Unemployment For November 1100 German Industrial Orders For November 1315 ADP December employment report 1900 The Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its Dec. 17-18 meeting PRICES AT 0014 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1227.74 -3.75 -0.3 Spot silver 19.78 -0.08 -0.4 Spot platinum 1407.74 -3.01 -0.21 Spot palladium 737.75 -0.75 -0.1 Comex gold 1227.6 -2 -0.16 Comex silver 19.785 -0.002 -0.01 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)