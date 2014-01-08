* U.S. ADP jobs data beats forecasts, suggests economic
growth
* Dollar index rises, pressure gold
* Traders await Fed minutes later Wednesday
By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 8 Gold prices fell about 1
percent for a second day on Wednesday as upbeat U.S.
private-sector jobs data boosted the dollar and sparked
speculation that the Federal Reserve will continue trimming its
monetary stimulus.
Bullion fell after the ADP National Employment Report showed
U.S. private employers added a bigger-than-expected 238,000 jobs
in December, the strongest increase in 13 months.
Gold was still up over 1 percent in 2014 on equities losses
and fund buying related to index rebalancing. The metal lost 28
percent last year for its biggest annual loss in 32 years.
However, a rising interest-rate environment after the
Federal Reserve in December announced plans to trim its massive
bond-buying plan and an improving U.S. economic outlook could
pressure the metal, analysts said.
"The trend for much of the rest of the year is likely to be
negative for gold as the positive trend of global economic
growth reduces investor fears and eases overall demand relative
to cyclical investments," said Robert Haworth, senior investment
strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management's Private Client
Reserve.
Spot gold was down 0.9 percent at $1,220.94 an ounce
by 12:33 p.m. EST (1733 GMT).
U.S. Comex gold futures for February delivery were
down $9 an ounce at $1,220.60.
The dollar index rose 0.4 percent on Wednesday as the
rosy ADP jobs data suggested the recovery in the world's largest
economy gained traction at the end of last year.
Traders will now focus on U.S. non-farm payrolls and trade
numbers on Friday, which will be preceded by minutes of the
Federal Reserve's December policy meeting later on Wednesday.
Friday's non-farm payrolls are seen as a crucial indicator
of the U.S. monetary policy outlook, given that the Fed has
explicitly said it will await an improvement in the jobs market
before it accelerates stimulus tapering.
Among other precious metals, silver underperformed,
falling 2.3 percent to $19.40 an ounce. Platinum edged
down 0.3 percent at $1,406.60 an ounce, while palladium
was down 0.3 percent at $736.60 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Pravin Char, Jane Baird and Marguerita Choy