SINGAPORE, Jan 9 Gold was little changed on
Thursday after losses in the last two sessions, as strong U.S.
jobs data took the sheen off the metal's safe-haven appeal and
with investors eyeing more data through the week for clues on
the strength of the economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had eased 0.07 percent to $1,224.80 an
ounce by 0018 GMT, after dipping 1 percent in the previous two
sessions.
* Minutes of the Fed's Dec. 17-18 policy meeting, released
on Wednesday, showed many members of the policy-setting Federal
Open Market Committee wanted to proceed with caution in trimming
the central bank's $85 billion monthly asset purchases.
* U.S. private employers hired staff at the fastest pace in
13 months in December, data from a payrolls processor showed,
burnishing expectations that national jobs data due later in the
week from the government will confirm the U.S. economy was
gathering steam at the end of last year.
* Markets are focusing their attention on U.S. weekly
jobless claims data on Thursday and nonfarm payrolls on Friday.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.50 tonnes to
793.12 tonnes on Wednesday.
* Brent crude oil will see nearly $3 billion in fresh buying
and gold more than $1 billion from the annual rebalancing of the
world's two largest commodity indexes beginning Wednesday.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares got off to a weak start on Thursday after a
lacklustre performance on Wall Street overnight and ahead of
Chinese inflation data, while the dollar stood tall against a
basket of currencies.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1200 Bank of England announces interest rate decision
1245 ECB Governing Council meeting, followed by interest
rate announcement
1330 US weekly jobless claims for week ended Jan. 4
2350 Japan December foreign reserves
PRICES AT 0018 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1224.8 -0.91 -0.07
Spot silver 19.47 -0.03 -0.15
Spot platinum 1410 -3.5 -0.25
Spot palladium 734.5 1 0.14
Comex gold 1224.1 -1.4 -0.11
Comex silver 19.485 -0.05 -0.28
Euro 1.3573
DXY 81.072
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)