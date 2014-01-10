* Dollar eases from seven-week high * Seeing some position squaring ahead of jobs report -trader * Coming Up: U.S. nonfarm payrolls; 1330 GMT (Adds Chinese buying, updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, Jan 10 Gold edged up on Friday as the dollar came off seven-week highs, while investors looked ahead to U.S. nonfarm payroll numbers for clues on the health of the world's largest economy and what that means for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. Markets fear a strong jobs report could prompt the Fed to further reduce its bond-buying stimulus. The U.S. central bank last month announced a $10 billion cut to its $85 billion in monthly asset purchases. Gold lost nearly 30 percent of its value in 2013, ending a 12-year bull run, as worries over a stimulus cut prompted investors to shift money to equities. "We are seeing some position-squaring ahead of the nonfarm payrolls report, which really is the main driver for gold right now," said one Hong Kong-based precious metals trader. "The Fed has been looking a lot at employment data to take decisions on the stimulus." Other economic data earlier this week, including weekly jobless claims, has already suggested that the U.S. economy is gaining steam. Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,232.74 an ounce by 0736 GMT. The dollar eased from its seven-week high as investors booked profits ahead of the U.S. jobs report. A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated gold less expensive for holders of other currencies. "If (nonfarm payrolls data) comes in higher than forecast, as we suspect will be the case, we should see another spurt higher in the dollar," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said. "Gold will then likely have to dodge another potential hit that could come its way." Several analysts have forecast another drop in gold prices this year. Bank of America Merrill Lynch cut its 2014 average price forecast to $1,150, citing an uncertain macro-economic environment and lack of investment demand. Barclays said it expects gold prices to average $1,205 and test 2010 lows this year. Gold-backed exchange-traded products saw outflows of $40 billion last year, according to data from asset manager BlackRock. In the physical markets, Chinese buying picked up on Friday. Trading volumes for 99.99 percent purity gold contract on the Shanghai Gold Exchange rose to over 16 tonnes from Thursday's 13 tonnes, while premiums climbed to $19 from $17. Friday's volumes were the highest since Monday, when they hit an eight-month high. PRICES AT 0736 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1232.74 5.2 0.42 Spot silver 19.69 0.15 0.77 Spot platinum 1418.99 5.74 0.41 Spot palladium 735.4 2.29 0.31 Comex gold 1232.5 3.1 0.25 Comex silver 19.695 0.01 0.06 Euro 1.3609 DXY 80.931 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Anand Basu and Himani Sarkar)