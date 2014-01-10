* U.S. jobs growth weakest in 3 years, more exiting
workforce
* Expected U.S. equities weakness seen underpinning gold
* Some analysts say gold will only get short-term boost
* Coming up: US Federal Budget Monday
By Frank Tang and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 10 Gold rose 1.5 percent on
Friday, cementing a third consecutive weekly gain, after
disappointing U.S. jobs data stirred speculation the Federal
Reserve will take a gradual approach to tapering its bond-buying
stimulus this year.
The dollar fell broadly and the S&P 500 equities index
was flat after a closely watched Labor Department report
showed U.S. employers in December hired the fewest number of
workers in almost three years.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose just 74,000 in December, the
smallest increase since January 2011, while the unemployment
rate fell 0.3 percentage point to 6.7 percent as more people
left the labor force.
Analysts said that falling U.S. labor participation is
likely to prompt the Fed to be cautious in trimming its stimulus
after the central bank opted to cut its bond purchases for the
first time in December.
In addition, gold could be further underpinned by falling
equities prices following last year's tumble in bullion prices
and stock markets' record run-up, analysts said.
"As the stock market declines, hedge funds and momentum
traders are taking profits off their equities positions and
rolling them into gold," said Jeffrey Sica, chief investment
officer at New Jersey-based Sica Wealth, which manages more than
$1 billion in client assets.
Spot gold was up 1.5 percent at $1,245.58 by 2:29
p.m. EST (1929 GMT).
For the week, gold was up almost 1 percent, extending its
rise to a third consecutive week, its longest weekly winning
streak since August.
U.S. Comex gold futures for February delivery settled
up $17.50 at $1,246.90 an ounce, with trading volume about 10
percent below the 250-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
Other analysts, however, said the weaker-than-expected U.S.
jobs data will boost gold prices in the short term only, because
an overall improvement in the U.S. economic outlook and a rising
interest-rate environment will weigh on the metal's price.
"Gold has been on the firm side this year and this data
helps support that but the effect is being moderated by the fact
that the Fed has begun tapering ... nobody is now thinking the
U.S. economy is near collapsing," Macquarie analyst Matthew
Turner said.
Silver, meanwhile, rose 2.9 percent to $20.11 an
ounce. Platinum was up 1.1 percent at $1,428.10 an ounce,
while palladium gained 0.8 percent to $739.10 an ounce.
2:29 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold FEB 1246.90 17.50 1.4 1226.60 1248.50 147,693
US Silver MAR 20.223 0.540 2.7 19.545 20.250 47,739
US Plat APR 1436.90 17.00 1.2 1416.80 1439.00 7,828
US Pall MAR 746.05 9.55 1.3 735.00 748.40 3,161
Gold 1245.58 18.04 1.5 1227.70 1248.41
Silver 20.110 0.570 2.9 19.580 20.240
Platinum 1428.10 14.85 1.1 1419.00 1434.00
Palladium 739.10 5.99 0.8 737.00 744.97
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 170,817 126,447 186,928 18.45 -0.71
US Silver 53,207 36,755 57,398 26.44 -1.18
US Platinum 7,899 14,248 12,893 17.89 -0.60
US Palladium 3,226 3,169 5,857 17.49 -0.81