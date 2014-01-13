* Gold rallies for third session to highest since Dec. 12
* Dollar falls to lowest in nearly a month versus the yen
* Chinese premiums ease due to price gains
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Jan 13 Gold extended gains to a third
session on Monday to hit its highest in a month after a
surprisingly weak U.S. jobs report stoked expectations that the
Federal Reserve could temper the pace of its stimulus wind-down.
A weaker U.S. dollar also supported prices, although
physical demand in China - the world's biggest bullion consumer
- dropped off due to the rally in prices.
Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,250.15 an ounce by
0720 GMT, after hitting $1,254.05 earlier - its highest since
Dec. 12.
"Prices may continue to rise till $1,267," said Joyce Liu,
an investment analyst at Phillip Futures. "As it's earnings
season for U.S. equities, large disappointments in company
earnings may also direct some funds back to gold."
"However, the general macroeconomic sentiment and outlook
continue to weigh on gold, especially as bond yields continue to
rise and prospects for USD remain upbeat. As such, we would
consider gold prices this week to be largely supported but
vulnerable to end the recent rally."
Gold lost nearly 30 percent of its value in 2013 as strong
U.S. economic data prompted the Fed to scale back its stimulus.
In January, however, gold prices have been supported by weaker
equities and robust demand in China ahead of the Lunar New Year.
A slowdown in outflows from SPDR Gold Trust, the
world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, has also
helped.
Prices were given a renewed boost by Friday's U.S. nonfarm
payroll data which showed that U.S. employers hired the fewest
workers in nearly 3 years in December.
Markets believe the weak jobs report could prompt the Fed to
proceed with caution in tapering its historic monetary stimulus.
The Fed last month announced its first cut to the $85 billion
monthly bond purchases.
Other data on Friday showed that hedge funds and money
managers raised their net long positions in gold futures and
options for a second straight week.
On the Shanghai Gold Exchange, premiums for 99.99 percent
purity gold fell to about $17 from Friday's $18
as the price gain deterred some buyers.
Buying from China was strong last week due to new year
purchases but have now slowed, traders said.
PRICES AT 0720 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1250.15 3.45 0.28
Spot silver 20.09 -0.02 -0.1
Spot platinum 1431.6 -1.9 -0.13
Spot palladium 739.75 0.75 0.1
Comex gold 1249.5 2.6 0.21
Comex silver 20.14 -0.08 -0.41
Euro 1.3669
DXY 80.54
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin,
Supriya Kurane)