SINGAPORE, Jan 14 Gold was trading near its
highest in a month on Tuesday as safe-haven bids for the metal
increased amid a drop in the dollar and equities, with investors
fretting over the U.S. growth outlook after a disappointing jobs
report last week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had edged up 0.09 percent to $1,254.20 an
ounce by 0007 GMT, near a one-month peak of $1,254.80.
* Friday's nonfarm payrolls report showed that U.S.
employers added jobs at a much lower pace than expected,
sparking fears over the outlook for economic growth. Markets
speculated that the weak report could prompt the Federal Reserve
to proceed with caution in its stimulus tapering.
* Goldcorp Inc launched an unsolicited cash-and-stock
bid to acquire smaller rival Osisko Mining Corp for
C$2.6 billion ($2.4 billion), in a move to gain control of
Osisko's Malartic gold mine in Quebec.
* The bid is the Canadian gold sector's first major attempt
at a merger and acquisition deal in nearly a year. Miners stung
by a 25 percent drop in the price of gold over the last 12
months have focused on cutting costs and slowing work on growth
projects.
* Gold stocks fund managers, who lost as much as two thirds
of their clients' money in 2013, pledge they can do better this
year by picking the few gold mining firms that can weather
sharply lower prices.
* Indonesia will ban all exports of mineral concentrate from
2017, providing a few years for mining firms to build sufficient
domestic smelting and refining capacity to continue operating in
the Southeast Asian nation.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares dipped on Tuesday, hurt by a tumble on Wall
Street, while the dollar hovered near a four-week low against
the yen.
DATA/EVENTS
0700 Germany Wholesale price index
0745 France Current account
1000 Euro zone Industrial production
1230 U.S. NFIB business optimism index
1330 U.S. Retail sales
1330 U.S. Import prices
1330 U.S. Export prices
1500 U.S. Business inventories
PRICES AT 0007 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1254.20 1.14 0.09
Spot silver 20.37 0.02 0.1
Spot platinum 1441.25 1.26 0.09
Spot palladium 738.25 1.25 0.17
Comex gold 1253.6 2.5 0.2
Comex silver 20.405 0.02 0.1
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)