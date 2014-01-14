* US non-farm payrolls data continues to drag on most
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Jan 14 Gold steadied near its highest
in a month on Tuesday as safe-haven buying increased amid a drop
in equities, with investors fretting over the U.S. growth
outlook after a disappointing jobs report last week.
Friday's non-farm payrolls showed that U.S. employers added
jobs at a much slower pace than expected, sparking fears about
the strength of economic recovery.
Markets speculated that the weak report could prompt the
Federal Reserve to proceed cautiously in tapering its historic
monetary stimulus, causing equities and the dollar to drop.
Gold has rallied, with some analysts beginning to suggest
that gains could continue or at least hold for a little longer.
"If equities stay on the defensive and yields remain low we
could see some modest rotational shift out of paper assets and
into gold, which could support a push closer to $1,300, but we
do not envisage a significant rally above those levels," HSBC
analysts said in a note.
HSBC expects a limited rally as investors remain on guard
against further tapering through the year.
Spot gold was steady at $1,252.84 an ounce by 0659
GMT, not too far from a one-month peak of $1,254.80.
Asian shares fell on Tuesday, with Japanese stocks tumbling
more than 3 percent. The dollar edged up slightly though it has
been under pressure since the jobs report.
"The weaker dollar and the jobs data are giving gold a
boost. For the moment at least these prices should hold because
Chinese buying for the Lunar New Year is also giving support,"
said Brian Lan, managing director of GoldSilver Central Pte Ltd
in Singapore.
The Fed last month announced its first cut to its $85
billion monthly bond purchases citing an improving economy. Gold
had rallied to all-time highs in 2011 due to these stimulus
measures that had been expected to stoke inflation.
Gold is seen as a hedge against rising prices and as an
alternative investment to equities.
In China, the biggest physical market for gold, demand has
picked up since the beginning of the month in the build-up to
the Lunar New Year, when the metal is bought for good fortune
and given as gifts.
On Tuesday, trading volumes for 99.99 percent purity gold
on the Shanghai Gold Exchange rose to 15.730
tonnes from Monday's 14.630 tonnes. Premiums, however, fell to
about $13 from $17.
