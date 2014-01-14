* U.S. non-farm payrolls continue to be drag for most
markets
* Global shares fall, dollar off two-week low
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Clara Denina
LONDON, Jan 14 Gold rose to its highest level in
a month on Tuesday due to a drop in equities and uncertainty
over the U.S. growth outlook after a disappointing jobs report
last week.
Markets speculated that Friday's non-farm payrolls showing
U.S. employers added jobs at a much slower pace than expected
could prompt the Federal Reserve to proceed cautiously in
tapering its monetary stimulus programme, causing equities and
the dollar to drop.
Gold, which benefits from a low interest rate environment
that encourages investors to put money into non-interest-bearing
assets, rallied to its highest level since Dec. 12 at $1,255.00
an ounce.
Spot gold was up 0.1 percent to $1,254.00 an ounce by
1536 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for February delivery
were up 0.2 percent at $1,253.70 an ounce.
The dollar steadied against a basket of six major currencies
, rebounding from its lowest level since Jan. 2 hit after
the U.S. jobs report on Friday, while U.S. Treasury yields
steadied at 2.8 percent.
As gold pays no interest, returns on U.S. bonds are closely
watched by the market.
Gold's steadiness was also helped by lower global
equities.
"The support that we are seeing for gold is coming from the
weak U.S. payrolls number last week and (for that reason) we
have seen some weakness in the dollar and equities," Deutsche
Bank analyst Michael Lewis said.
"But we are not expecting any durable rally in gold from
here," he added. "We just had a pocket of data that helped the
metal a little bit but our view for this year is one where we
are going to see QE tapering gathering speed, an improvement in
the U.S. labour market and a strengthening dollar."
The metal lost 28 percent of its value in 2013, ending a
12-year bull run, as worries over a cut in stimulus prompted
investors to shift money to equities.
But a slow start in some stock markets this year has boosted
gold prices, usually seen as a hedge against rising prices and
as an alternative investment to equities.
The Fed last month announced its first cut to its $85
billion monthly bond purchases, citing an improving economy.
"It probably all lies on the next FOMC meeting to see
whether the Fed continues with easing back on the tapering and
what the position of members is for future months," Societe
Generale analyst Robin Bhar said.
The next meeting of the Fed's FOMC (Federal Open Market
Committee) is on Jan. 28-29.
PHYSICAL DEMAND
In China, the biggest physical market for gold, demand has
picked up since the beginning of the month in the build-up to
the Lunar New Year, when the metal is bought for good fortune
and given as gifts.
On Tuesday, trading volumes for 99.99 percent purity gold
on the Shanghai Gold Exchange rose to 15.730
tonnes from Monday's 14.630 tonnes.
Silver was unchanged at $20.35 an ounce. Spot
platinum was down 0.6 percent at $1,431.49 an ounce,
while palladium rose 0.1 percent at $737.25 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
editing by Pravin Char and Keiron Henderson)