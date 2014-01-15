SINGAPORE, Jan 15 Gold retreated for a second
session on Wednesday, moving further away from a one-month high,
as a rally in stock markets prompted by strong U.S. retail sales
data dented the metal's appeal as a safe haven.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold eased 0.1 percent to $1,243.19 an ounce
by 0011 GMT. It touched a one-month peak of $1,255 early on
Tuesday before ending the day 0.7 percent lower.
* U.S. retail sales edged up in December with a core
spending gauge posting a big jump, a sign the economy gathered
steam at the end of last year and was poised for stronger growth
in 2014.
* The Federal Reserve should bring its bond-buying program
to a swift close, according to two of its most hawkish
policymakers who take up voting power this year, with one vowing
to use his vote to support cuts to the program even if stocks
take a tumble.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 3.56 tonnes to
789.56 tonnes on Tuesday.
* Goldcorp Inc commenced its formal bid for Osisko
Mining Corp on Tuesday, saying that it chose to proceed
with the unsolicited offer after a long series of frustrated
attempts to engage Osisko in talks about a possible deal.
* The Fed took a first formal step toward restricting the
role of Wall Street banks in trading physical commodities,
citing fears that a multibillion-dollar disaster could bring
down a bank and imperil the stability of the financial system.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian markets look set to gain on Wednesday as surprising
strength in U.S. consumer spending reassured investors the
world's largest economy was still on track for growth, lifting
the dollar and Wall Street.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0200 China New yuan loans
0200 China M2 money supply
0800 Germany 2013 GDP
1000 Euro zone Trade data
1330 U.S. Producer prices
1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing
PRICES AT 0011 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1243.19 -1.52 -0.12
Spot silver 20.18 -0.03 -0.15
Spot platinum 1423.75 -2.5 -0.18
Spot palladium 735.25 1.85 0.25
Comex gold 1243.1 -2.3 -0.18
Comex silver 20.22 -0.06 -0.31
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)