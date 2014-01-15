* Strong retail sales, World Bank forecasts lift shares
* Gold drops further from 1-month high
* SPDR sees outflows of 3.56 tonnes
(Adds World Bank forecast, updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Jan 15 Gold retreated for a second
session on Wednesday, dropping back from a one-month high, as
strong U.S. retail sales and global economic growth prospects
prompted a rally in stock markets and dented the metal's appeal
as a safe haven.
The metal had been rising in the days before the retail
sales data as a disappointing jobs report last week stoked
speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve could slow the pace of its
stimulus tapering.
The World Bank on Tuesday also raised its forecast for
global growth for the first time in three years as advanced
economies started to pick up pace, led by the United States.
Spot gold eased 0.3 percent to $1,241.25 an ounce by
0751 GMT. It touched a one-month peak of $1,255 early on Tuesday
before ending the day 0.7 percent lower.
"Gold is very sensitive to U.S. economic data as that
directly affects the outlook for tapering," said one precious
metals trader in Hong Kong.
"The retail sales report was good but the next big thing is
going to be the Fed meeting later this month."
The Fed holds its next policy meeting on Jan. 28-29.
Asian share markets were mostly higher on Wednesday on the
upgraded World Bank outlook for the global economy and the
dollar's gains after the surprising strength in U.S. consumer
spending.
The Fed announced its first cut to the $85 billion in
monthly bond purchases in December, citing an improving economy.
Markets are now closely watching economic data to gauge whether
the bank will deepen the cuts.
Two Fed officials on Tuesday said the U.S. central bank
should bring its bond-buying program to a swift close, with one
vowing to use his vote to support cuts to the program even if
stocks tumble.
Despite the recent price gains, investors continued to sell
down the SPDR Gold Trust. The world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund said its holdings fell 3.56 tonnes to
789.56 tonnes on Tuesday -- a fresh five year low.
In the physical markets, premiums on the Shanghai Gold
Exchange for 99.99 percent purity gold remained largely steady
at about $13 an ounce.
China has granted licences to import gold to two foreign
banks for the first time, sources told Reuters, as moves to open
the world's biggest physical bullion market gather pace.
PRICES AT 0751 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1241.25 -3.46 -0.28
Spot silver 20.11 -0.1 -0.49
Spot platinum 1419.74 -6.51 -0.46
Spot palladium 733.25 -0.15 -0.02
Comex gold 1240.6 -4.8 -0.39
Comex silver 20.125 -0.15 -0.77
Euro 1.3641
DXY 80.824
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Tom Hogue)