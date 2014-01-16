SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Gold was little changed on Thursday after a two-day decline but a rally in stocks and increasing optimism over global economic growth weighed on the metal's appeal as an alternative investment. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,241.31 an ounce by 0012 GMT. Other precious metals were slightly higher. * The International Monetary Fund expects global growth to pick up this year, though it said deflation is a "rising risk" as long as economic growth stays below levels that policy-makers believe are optimal. * U.S. producer prices recorded their largest gain in six months in December as the cost of gasoline rebounded strongly, but there were few signs of any sustained price pressures. * India has asked jewellers to provide information on purchases of gold bars or jewellery worth more than 500,000 rupees ($8,100) by the end of this month, a move seen keeping a check on big transactions amid rising smuggling. * South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union said it would call a strike in the platinum industry if its members backed such action. AMCU members have voted in favour of a stoppage at Impala Platinum over wages, and the union will canvas its rank and file this week at Anglo American Platinum and Lonmin. * Osisko Mining Corp said it was reviewing Goldcorp Inc's unsolicited C$2.6 billion ($2.4 billion) takeover proposal, but considered the 15 percent premium it offered as "very low". * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares ticked higher after a set of robust U.S. data and upbeat earnings from Bank of America helped squash concerns of a slowdown in the world's largest economy following disappointing jobs growth in December. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0200 China Foreign direct investment 0900 Italy Trade data 1330 U.S. Consumer inflation 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index 1500 U.S. Philly Fed business index PRICES AT 0012 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1241.31 -0.05 0 Spot silver 20.18 0.04 0.2 Spot platinum 1424.5 0.75 0.05 Spot palladium 739.94 0.44 0.06 Comex gold 1241.2 2.9 0.23 Comex silver 20.2 0.066 0.33 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)