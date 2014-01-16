SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Gold was little changed on
Thursday after a two-day decline but a rally in stocks and
increasing optimism over global economic growth weighed on the
metal's appeal as an alternative investment.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was flat at $1,241.31 an ounce by 0012
GMT. Other precious metals were slightly higher.
* The International Monetary Fund expects global growth to
pick up this year, though it said deflation is a "rising risk"
as long as economic growth stays below levels that policy-makers
believe are optimal.
* U.S. producer prices recorded their largest gain in six
months in December as the cost of gasoline rebounded strongly,
but there were few signs of any sustained price pressures.
* India has asked jewellers to provide information on
purchases of gold bars or jewellery worth more than 500,000
rupees ($8,100) by the end of this month, a move seen keeping a
check on big transactions amid rising smuggling.
* South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction
Union said it would call a strike in the platinum industry if
its members backed such action. AMCU members have voted in
favour of a stoppage at Impala Platinum over wages, and
the union will canvas its rank and file this week at Anglo
American Platinum and Lonmin.
* Osisko Mining Corp said it was reviewing Goldcorp
Inc's unsolicited C$2.6 billion ($2.4 billion) takeover
proposal, but considered the 15 percent premium it offered as
"very low".
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares ticked higher after a set of robust U.S. data
and upbeat earnings from Bank of America helped squash concerns
of a slowdown in the world's largest economy following
disappointing jobs growth in December.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0200 China Foreign direct investment
0900 Italy Trade data
1330 U.S. Consumer inflation
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index
1500 U.S. Philly Fed business index
PRICES AT 0012 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1241.31 -0.05 0
Spot silver 20.18 0.04 0.2
Spot platinum 1424.5 0.75 0.05
Spot palladium 739.94 0.44 0.06
Comex gold 1241.2 2.9 0.23
Comex silver 20.2 0.066 0.33
