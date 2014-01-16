* IMF says global growth to pick up, but deflation a risk
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Gold was little changed on
Thursday after a two-day decline, but a rally in stocks and
increasing optimism over global economic growth weighed on the
metal's appeal as an alternative investment.
The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday it expects
global growth to pick up this year, though deflation is a
"rising risk" as long as economic growth stays below levels that
policy-makers believe are optimal.
Gold, also viewed as a hedge against inflation, could see
further losses, say analysts, erasing its 3-percent gains so far
this year.
The metal had climbed early in the year on strong Chinese
physical demand and a weak U.S. jobs report, which sparked
speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve could slow the pace of
tapering its monetary stimulus.
"We still see an erosion in gold prices, with the pace
perhaps picking up over the next few days given the renewed
vitality evident in the U.S. equity markets," said INTL FCStone
analyst Edward Meir.
Spot gold was flat at $1,240.45 an ounce by 0727 GMT.
Other precious metals were also largely unchanged.
The dollar rose to a one-week high against the yen, as a set
of robust U.S. data and upbeat earnings from Bank of America
helped offset concerns of a growth slowdown following
December's disappointing payroll numbers.
"Against a backdrop of a stronger USD, rising U.S. 10-year
bond yields and the failure of gold to break through a key
resistance level of $1,255 in previous sessions, gold is likely
to remain under pressure," ANZ analysts said in a note.
In news on other precious metals, South Africa's Association
of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) said it would call
a strike in the platinum industry if its members backed such
action.
AMCU members have voted in favour of a stoppage at Impala
Platinum over wages, and the union will canvas its rank
and file this week at Anglo American Platinum and
Lonmin.
PRICES AT 0727 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1240.45 -0.91 -0.07
Spot silver 20.07 -0.07 -0.35
Spot platinum 1422.99 -0.76 -0.05
Spot palladium 738.25 -1.25 -0.17
Comex gold 1239.9 1.6 0.13
Comex silver 20.11 -0.02 -0.12
Euro 1.3607
DXY 81.03
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
