SINGAPORE, Jan 17 Gold was steady in early trade
on Friday but was headed for its first weekly drop in four weeks
as a string of U.S. data showed more strength in the recovery of
the world's largest economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was flat at $1,242.71 an ounce by 0024
GMT, and was heading for a 0.3 percent drop for the week.
* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits fell for the second consecutive week last week,
suggesting a sharp step-down in job growth in December was
likely to be temporary.
* The better labor market tone was also captured by a survey
on Thursday showing an acceleration in manufacturing activity in
the Mid-Atlantic region, accompanied by a rise in factory jobs.
* An economic recovery dims gold's appeal as a safe-haven
investment and could prompt the Federal Reserve to continue with
cutting back its bullion-friendly monetary stimulus.
* Earlier this week, the World Bank raised its forecast for
global growth for the first time in three years as advanced
economies started to pick up pace.
* South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction
Union said its members had voted in favour of a strike over
wages at world No. 3 platinum producer Lonmin and they
would down tools next week.
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed its intent to
remain in the commodities trading business, deeming it "too
important" to clients to exit, Chief Financial Officer Harvey
Schwartz said.
MARKET NEWS
* Stocks got off to a lacklustre start and the dollar was on
the back foot in early Asian trading on Friday after downbeat
results cast a shadow over Wall Street.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0500 Japan Consumer confidence
1330 U.S. Housing starts
1330 U.S. Building permits
1415 U.S. Industrial output
1455 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index
PRICES AT 0024 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1242.71 0.62 0.05
Spot silver 20.07 0.02 0.1
Spot platinum 1426 0.75 0.05
Spot palladium 739.5 -0.25 -0.03
Comex gold 1242.7 2.5 0.2
Comex silver 20.11 0.056 0.28
Euro 1.3612
DXY 80.93
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)