By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Jan 17 Gold was holding steady on
Friday but was headed for its first weekly drop in four weeks as
a string of U.S. data showed more strength in the recovery of
the world's largest economy, dimming the metal's safe-haven
appeal.
Markets fear that an economic recovery could prompt the U.S.
Federal Reserve to continue or increase the pace of tapering its
bullion-friendly monetary stimulus.
The dollar pushed higher on Friday and Asian stocks clawed
their way off session lows, also weighing on gold.
"Looking ahead the gold market may be more interested in the
next FOMC meeting slated for 28-29 January," said James Steel,
chief precious metals analyst at HSBC.
"In the near term, we are likely to see sideways trading, as
the impact of a negative investment climate is offset by good
physical demand."
Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,240.90 an ounce by
0745 GMT, and was heading for a 0.5 percent drop for the week.
The latest economic data from the United States showed that
the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits fell for the second consecutive week last week,
suggesting a sharp step-down in job growth in December was
likely to be temporary.
The better labour market tone was also captured by a survey
on Thursday showing an acceleration in manufacturing activity in
the Mid-Atlantic region, accompanied by a rise in factory jobs.
Earlier this week, the World Bank raised its forecast for
global growth for the first time in three years as advanced
economies started to pick up pace, adding to the pressure on
gold prices.
In China, premiums for 99.99 percent purity gold
on the Shanghai Gold Exchange jumped to about $17
an ounce from $13 overnight.
Buying from China, the biggest gold consumer, has been
robust in recent weeks ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday on
Jan. 31.
"However, we expect this to fade in coming weeks as Chinese
New Year passes, leading to a short-term pullback in the gold
price," ANZ analysts said in a note.
Among other precious metals, platinum gained 0.3
percent as members of South Africa's Association of Mineworkers
and Construction Union voted in favour of a strike over wages at
the world's third-biggest platinum producer Lonmin.
AMCU members have voted in favour of a stoppage at Impala
Platinum, and the union will canvas its rank and file
at Anglo American Platinum as well. The three are the
world's top producers of platinum and account for more than half
of global output.
PRICES AT 0745 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1240.9 -1.19 -0.1
Spot silver 20.01 -0.04 -0.2
Spot platinum 1429.99 4.74 0.33
Spot palladium 739 -0.75 -0.1
Comex gold 1240.5 0.3 0.02
Comex silver 20.055 0.001 0
Euro 1.3603
DXY 80.999
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
