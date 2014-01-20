SINGAPORE, Jan 20 Gold edged higher on Monday to
its highest in nearly six weeks, supported by weaker equities,
which are lifting the metal's safe-haven appeal and improving
investor confidence.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,257 an ounce by
0012 GMT, after hitting $1,259.46 earlier - the highest since
Dec. 11. Platinum gained on upcoming strikes in South
Africa.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 7.49 tonnes to
797.05 tonnes on Friday - the first increase in a month.
* Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish bets
in gold and silver futures and options for a third consecutive
week, as equities' weakness prompted funds to add precious metal
positions, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
showed on Friday.
* Deutsche Bank will withdraw from gold and
silver benchmark price setting, it said on Friday, as European
regulators investigate suspected manipulation of precious metals
prices by banks.
* The main trade union for South African platinum miners
will strike this week at the world's top three producers,
hitting over half of global output and the margins of companies
struggling to make profits.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian markets were in a hesitant mood on Monday ahead of
figures that are expected to show a slight slowdown in regional
powerhouse China, while the U.S. dollar started near a two-month
high.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0200 China Q4 GDP
0200 China Retail sales
0200 China Industrial output
0700 Germany Producer prices
0900 Italy Industrial orders
PRICES AT 0012 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1257 3.38 0.27
Spot silver 20.32 0.06 0.3
Spot platinum 1453.25 2.64 0.18
Spot palladium 746.75 -0.45 -0.06
Comex gold 1256.9 5 0.4
Comex silver 20.35 0.04 0.23
Euro 1.3522
DXY 81.237
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)