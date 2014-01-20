* SPDR holdings increase for first time in a month
* Gains come after gold rises for four straight weeks
* Platinum strikes set to begin this week in South Africa
SINGAPORE, Jan 20 Gold climbed to its highest in
nearly six weeks on Monday as a dip in equities lifted bullion's
safe-haven appeal and improved investor confidence in the metal.
Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 7.49 tonnes to 797.05
tonnes on Friday - the first increase in a month.
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission also
showed on Friday that hedge funds and money managers raised
their bullish bets in gold and silver futures and options for a
third week amid a decline in stocks.
Spot gold hit $1,259.46 an ounce early in Asian
trading - its highest since Dec. 11. By 0803 GMT, it had dropped
back to $1,254, inching up 0.03 percent on the day.
The metal, often seen as an alternative investment, has
posted four straight weeks of gains - adding 4.2 percent to its
value. Gold dropped 28 percent last year after a 12-year rally
on increasing optimism about a global economic recovery.
"A lot of our clients are still holding onto gold as a
risk-event hedge," said Danny Laidler, head of ETF Securities'
Australia and New Zealand business.
"I think the worst of the outflows is behind us. We think
there is a greater potential for modest gains (in gold prices)
this year than for a downside risk," Laidler said.
Prices were finding a floor near $1,200 as that was close to
the cost of production, he added.
If gold prices were to fall below the cost of production,
producers would be forced to shut loss-making mines, thereby
creating a supply constraint that could push prices up.
Among other precious metals, spot platinum gained
after the main trade union for South African platinum miners
said the workers will strike this week at the world's top three
producers, hitting over half of global output.
CHINA DEMAND
Due to the recent rally in gold prices, Chinese gold demand
- which has been robust ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday at
the end of the month - has come off slightly as seen on premiums
and volumes on the Shanghai Gold Exchange.
Premiums for 99.99 percent purity gold eased
to about $14 on Monday from $17 on Friday.
China is the world's biggest consumer of gold, overtaking
India last year.
Data from China's National Bureau of Statistics showed
jewellery sales in December rose 17 percent to 26.8 billion yuan
($4.43 billion), while sales for the whole year jumped 26
percent to 295.9 billion yuan ($48.91 billion).
PRICES AT 0803 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1254 0.38 0.03
Spot silver 20.28 0.02 0.1
Spot platinum 1459 8.39 0.58
Spot palladium 745.5 -1.7 -0.23
Comex gold 1253.7 1.8 0.14
Comex silver 20.295 -0.009 -0.04
Euro 1.3546
DXY 81.139
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Tom Hogue and
Joseph Radford)