SINGAPORE, Jan 21 Gold was just below a six-week
high on Tuesday amid subdued activity in the stock markets and
on the data front, while platinum was near the strongest in
2-1/2 months as strikes were set to begin this week at the top
producers.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was nearly unchanged at $1,253.35 an
ounce by 0024 GMT, not far from its six-week peak of $1,259.85.
* Platinum was at $1,459.25, down slightly after
sharp gains in the previous session that took it to $1,469.50 -
its highest since Oct. 31.
* The main trade union for South African platinum miners
said it will strike from Thursday at the world's top three
producers, hitting over half of global output.
* Chinese gold imports, the lone bright spot in an otherwise
disastrous year for bullion in 2013, look set to fall from last
year's record levels, adding to pressure on gold as analysts
forecast a price decline for a second year.
* Osisko Mining Corp rejected an unsolicited C$2.6
billion ($2.37 billion) takeover bid from rival Goldcorp Inc
, saying the offer was financially inadequate and not in
the best interests of its shareholders.
* South African gold producers said they had received notice
from the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union of
its intention to strike on Thursday, adding the companies will
seek to halt the action in the courts.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian markets got off to a subdued start on Tuesday amid a
dearth of major data, with the only action being a spike in the
New Zealand dollar on talk interest rates could rise there as
early as next week.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment
PRICES AT 0024 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1253.35 0.16 0.01
Spot silver 20.27 0.01 0.05
Spot platinum 1459.25 -2.65 -0.18
Spot palladium 744.25 -1.15 -0.15
Comex gold 1253.5 1.6 0.13
Comex silver 20.28 -0.02 -0.12
Euro 1.3544
DXY 81.188
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
