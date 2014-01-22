SINGAPORE, Jan 22 Gold was trading near its
lowest in a week on Wednesday, after sharp overnight losses, on
speculation about further cuts to the U.S. Federal Reserve's
stimulus measures and an improving outlook for the global
economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,242.19 an ounce
by 0018 GMT, after falling nearly 1 percent on Tuesday on fears
that Fed will announce a second cut to its bond purchases in its
policy meeting next week.
* The International Monetary Fund raised its global growth
forecast for the first time in nearly two years, saying fading
economic headwinds should permit advanced nations to pick up the
mantle of growth from emerging markets.
* Gold in 2014 will not push much lower from current levels
around $1,250, although investors hoping last year's 28 percent
battering will bring a bounce back face disappointment,
consensus estimates in a Reuters poll show.
* Platinum group metals will outperform gold and silver this
year, bolstered by an improved global economic backdrop and
lower mined output, but ample above-ground inventories will cap
significant gains, a Reuters poll showed.
* Singapore has dropped plans to set a daily reference price
for gold, four sources with direct knowledge of the matter said,
as regulators in Europe investigate suspected manipulation of
precious metals prices by banks.
* Bosses of the world's top three platinum producers accused
South Africa's AMCU union of making "unaffordable and
unrealistic" demands ahead of a strike this week which could hit
over half of global output of the precious metal.
* Dissidents in South Africa's AMCU union are forming a
rival to the militant labour group, accusing its leadership of
recklessly pursuing a damaging strike in the country's platinum
sector.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian share markets began in subdued fashion on Wednesday,
while the dollar remained broadly supported, trading around its
highest level since mid-November.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
Bank of Japan announces monetary policy decision
1200 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index
1245 U.S. Weekly ICSC chain store sales
1355 U.S. Weekly Redbook retail sales
PRICES AT 0018 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1242.19 1.08 0.09
Spot silver 19.87 0.02 0.1
Spot platinum 1451.99 3.24 0.22
Spot palladium 746.22 2.32 0.31
Comex gold 1242.2 0.4 0.03
Comex silver 19.9 0.03 0.15
Euro 1.3558
DXY 81.108
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)