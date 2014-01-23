SINGAPORE, Jan 23 Gold fell to its lowest level
in nearly two weeks on Thursday as investors awaited U.S. data
to gauge the strength of the economy, while platinum eased from
a 2-1/2 month high ahead of planned strikes at South African
mines.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold eased 0.3 percent to $1,232.89 an ounce
by 0028 GMT. It earlier hit $1,232.19 - its lowest since Jan.
10.
* Platinum eased from a 2-1/2 month peak hit on
Monday as half of world platinum production is set to grind to a
halt on Thursday as South Africa's hardline Association of
Mineworkers and Construction Union vowed to press ahead with a
strike over pay.
* A South African court ordered the AMCU union to suspend
its planned strike in the gold sector pending a ruling on
whether the action is legal, the Chamber of Mines said.
* Barrick Gold Corp said it has agreed to sell its
Kanowna gold mine in Western Australia to Northern Star
Resources Ltd for A$75 million ($66.4 million), as part of its
move to sell non-core assets and focus on its lower cost mines.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.20 tonnes to
795.85 tonnes on Wednesday.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian markets got off to a soggy start as investors
counted down to data on Chinese manufacturing, while diverging
outlooks for interest rates sent the British pound soaring and
tipped the Canadian dollar into a tailspin.
DATA/EVENTS
0145 China HSBC flash manufacturing PMI
0758 France Markit flash manufacturing PMI
0828 Germany Markit flash manufacturing PMI
0858 Euro zone Markit flash manufacturing PMI
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1330 U.S. National activity index
1358 U.S. Markit flash manufacturing PMI
1400 U.S. Home price index
1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence
1500 U.S. Existing home sales
PRICES AT 0028 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1232.89 -3.17 -0.26
Spot silver 19.68 -0.05 -0.25
Spot platinum 1447.99 -4.26 -0.29
Spot palladium 743.25 -0.5 -0.07
Comex gold 1233 -5.6 -0.45
Comex silver 19.71 -0.12 -0.65
Euro 1.3536
DXY 81.274
