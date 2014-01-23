* China PMI falls for first time in 6 months
* Platinum strikes to begin today
* Coming up: US jobless claims, Markit flash manufacturing
PMI
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Jan 23 Gold fell to its lowest in
nearly two weeks on Thursday as investors waited for U.S. data
for clues on the outlook for Federal Reserve stimulus, while
platinum eased from a 2-1/2 month high ahead of planned strikes
at South African mines.
Gold's decline comes despite weakness in equities as some
traders were worried that demand in China - the world's biggest
buyer of bullion - would be hurt by a slowing economy. Gold
normally moves in the opposite direction from equity markets.
Data on Thursday showed activity in China's factory sector
contracted in January for the first time in six months as new
orders declined, confirming that a mild slowdown at the end of
2013 has continued into this year.
"Those numbers are making some people fear that China may
not buy as much gold as last year," said a trader in Hong Kong.
"If the economy is slowing, then luxury and discretionary
spending might be cut down."
Spot gold fell to $1,231.36 - its lowest since Jan.
10, before recouping losses to trade steady by 0722 GMT.
Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund and a good measure of investor sentiment,
fell 1.20 tonnes to 795.85 tonnes on Wednesday.
Premiums for 99.99 percent purity gold on the
Shanghai Gold Exchange - a physical trading platform - held
steady at about $12.
China demand was stronger at the beginning of January due to
purchases ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.
Analysts expect overall Chinese purchases to slow this year
as buyers wait for prices to stabilize.
Traders were also eyeing data on U.S. weekly jobless claims
and manufacturing to be released later on Thursday, to gauge the
strength of the economy and the outlook for the Fed's stimulus
tapering plan.
The Fed said last month it would curb its $85 billion in
monthly asset purchases by $10 billion. The next policy meeting
is scheduled for Jan. 28-29, when markets speculate there will
be another cut if the economy continues to improve.
"With (the meeting) next week and people expecting more
tapering, it is hard to go long gold," said another gold trader.
Platinum eased from a 2-1/2 month peak hit on Monday.
Half of global platinum output is set to grind to a halt on
Thursday as South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and
Construction Union vowed to go ahead with a strike over pay.
PRICES AT 0722 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1237.01 0.95 0.08
Spot silver 19.73 0 0
Spot platinum 1440.7 -11.55 -0.8
Spot palladium 740.8 -2.95 -0.4
Comex gold 1237.1 -1.5 -0.12
Comex silver 19.765 -0.074 -0.37
Euro 1.3544
DXY 81.197
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Tom Hogue and
Joseph Radford)