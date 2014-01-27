SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Gold rallied for a third
session on Monday to its highest in two months, with its
safe-haven appeal boosted as shares fell on expectations
investors would keep shifting money away from emerging
economies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had risen 0.5 percent to $1,275.09 an
ounce by 0021 GMT, after hitting a two-month peak of $1,278.01
earlier.
* U.S. gold climbed 1 percent, while other precious
metals also edged higher.
* Gold was boosted as Argentina abandoned support of its
peso on the open market, sending the currency skidding to its
biggest drop since the 2002 financial crisis, and the Turkish
lira fell.
* Fears of a slowdown in China also hurt equities, pushing
up gold.
* Hedge funds and money managers raised their net long
positions in gold but slashed their long positions in silver in
the week to Jan. 21, data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed on Friday.
* Barrick Gold Corp's warning that its
in-the-ground gold reserves will shrink is widely expected to be
echoed in the coming weeks by miners around the globe, spelling
more asset writedowns for an already beat-up sector.
* Deutsche Bank is talking with prospective buyers about
selling its place in the global gold and silver price setting
process, sources familiar with the matter said.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The yen rocketed to a seven-week high against the dollar
in early Asian trading on Monday, driven by fears of a continued
flight from emerging markets as tighter credit conditions in
China threatened to put the brakes on the world's second-biggest
economy.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Germany Ifo business climate index
1358 U.S. Flash Markit services PMI
1500 U.S. New home sales
1530 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index
PRICES AT 0021 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1275.09 6.45 0.51
Spot silver 20 0.14 0.7
Spot platinum 1431.25 8 0.56
Spot palladium 732.75 1 0.14
Comex gold 1275.5 11.2 0.89
Comex silver 20.01 0.245 1.24
Euro 1.3685
DXY 80.425
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)