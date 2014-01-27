SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Gold rallied for a third session on Monday to its highest in two months, with its safe-haven appeal boosted as shares fell on expectations investors would keep shifting money away from emerging economies. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had risen 0.5 percent to $1,275.09 an ounce by 0021 GMT, after hitting a two-month peak of $1,278.01 earlier. * U.S. gold climbed 1 percent, while other precious metals also edged higher. * Gold was boosted as Argentina abandoned support of its peso on the open market, sending the currency skidding to its biggest drop since the 2002 financial crisis, and the Turkish lira fell. * Fears of a slowdown in China also hurt equities, pushing up gold. * Hedge funds and money managers raised their net long positions in gold but slashed their long positions in silver in the week to Jan. 21, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. * Barrick Gold Corp's warning that its in-the-ground gold reserves will shrink is widely expected to be echoed in the coming weeks by miners around the globe, spelling more asset writedowns for an already beat-up sector. * Deutsche Bank is talking with prospective buyers about selling its place in the global gold and silver price setting process, sources familiar with the matter said. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The yen rocketed to a seven-week high against the dollar in early Asian trading on Monday, driven by fears of a continued flight from emerging markets as tighter credit conditions in China threatened to put the brakes on the world's second-biggest economy. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Germany Ifo business climate index 1358 U.S. Flash Markit services PMI 1500 U.S. New home sales 1530 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index PRICES AT 0021 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1275.09 6.45 0.51 Spot silver 20 0.14 0.7 Spot platinum 1431.25 8 0.56 Spot palladium 732.75 1 0.14 Comex gold 1275.5 11.2 0.89 Comex silver 20.01 0.245 1.24 Euro 1.3685 DXY 80.425 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)