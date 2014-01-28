SINGAPORE, Jan 28 Gold was steady on Tuesday
after a sharp slide the session before, with investors worried
the U.S. Federal Reserve could make further stimulus cuts at a
meeting this week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had risen 0.03 percent to $1,256.79 an
ounce by 0013 GMT, after dropping 1 percent on Monday and
retreating sharply from a two-month high.
* The U.S. central bank begins its two-day policy meeting on
Tuesday, with a statement expected on Wednesday.
* An improving economy prompted the Fed to cut its
bond-buying stimulus by $10 billion last month, and the bank is
widely expected to reduce by the same amount at this week's
gathering.
* The lifting of the stimulus measures would dim gold's
appeal as an inflation-hedge.
* China's 2013 gold imports from Hong Kong more than doubled
from the previous year to reach a record of more than 1,000
tonnes as a sharp fall in prices led to unprecedented demand.
* Platinum rose as government-brokered talks between
South Africa's AMCU union and the world's top three platinum
producers ended on Monday with no breakthrough in efforts to end
a strike that has hit half of global output of the precious
metal.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares were pinned near five-month lows on Tuesday
as turmoil in emerging markets and concerns about an economic
slowdown in China took their toll.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 Germany import prices
0745 France consumer confidence
0900 Italy consumer confidence
1330 U.S. durable goods orders
1400 U.S. Case-Shiller home price index
1500 U.S. consumer confidence
1500 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index
Federal Reserve starts two-day policy meeting
PRICES AT 0013 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1256.79 0.35 0.03
Spot silver 19.66 -0.02 -0.1
Spot platinum 1412.75 5.75 0.41
Spot palladium 719.5 -0.5 -0.07
Comex gold 1257.1 -6.3 -0.5
Comex silver 19.69 -0.103 -0.52
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)