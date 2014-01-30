SINGAPORE, Jan 30 Gold held on to the sharp
overnight gains on Thursday, as another cut to the U.S. Federal
Reserve's stimulus measures and continued concern over emerging
markets prompted a drop in stock markets, boosting the metal's
safe-haven appeal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had dipped slightly to $1,266.01 an ounce
by 0011 GMT, after gaining nearly 1 percent on Wednesday.
* The Fed on Wednesday said it would trim its bond purchases
by another $10 billion as it stuck to a plan to wind down its
extraordinary economic stimulus despite recent turmoil in
emerging markets.
* Stock and foreign exchange markets from Istanbul to Sao
Paulo remained under stress, with the Turkish lira staging a
short-lived rally after a big hike in interest rates.
* Osisko Mining said it has sued Goldcorp Inc
in an attempt to foil the gold miner's C$2.6 billion
($2.33 billion) hostile bid, alleging that its suitor misused
confidential information.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 2.10 tonnes to
792.56 tonnes on Wednesday.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares seemed fated for a punishing session on
Thursday after strains in emerging markets returned with a
vengeance and the Fed further scaled back its stimulus.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC final manufacturing PMI
0855 Germany unemployment rate
1000 Euro zone consumer sentiment
1300 Germany consumer prices
1330 U.S. advance Q4 GDP
1330 U.S. weekly jobless claims
1500 U.S. pending homes sales
PRICES AT 0011 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1266.01 -1.78 -0.14
Spot silver 19.67 -0.07 -0.35
Spot platinum 1408.75 0.75 0.05
Spot palladium 713.25 1.25 0.18
Comex gold 1266.1 3.9 0.31
Comex silver 19.685 0.133 0.68
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)