* U.S. equities soar over 1 percent on strong U.S. GDP data
* Emerging market currencies show signs of stabilizing
* South African union rejects Amplats wage offer
* Coming up: U.S. personal income, consumer sentiment Friday
By Frank Tang and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 30 Gold fell around 2
percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day drop in more than a
month, as a pullback in the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus
program and an equities rally on robust U.S. growth data
prompted bullion investors to take profits.
Signs of stabilization after a sharp emerging market
selloff, which had boosted gold prices earlier this week, also
hit gold's safe-haven appeal.
Silver and platinum group metals dropped on gold's
coattails.
The U.S. dollar strengthened and the S&P 500 stock market
index rose more than 1 percent after data showed that
robust household spending and rising exports sparked a 3.2
percent annual-rate growth in the U.S. economy in the fourth
quarter.
"The broad markets are quite volatile right now, so I
wouldn't over interpret too much about short-term actions into a
long-term trend for the gold market," said Axel Merk, portfolio
manager at California-based Merk Funds, which has about $400
million in currency mutual-fund assets.
Spot gold was down 1.8 percent at $1,244.60 an ounce
by 2:29 p.m. EST (1929 GMT).
U.S. COMEX gold futures for February delivery settled
down $20 an ounce at $1,242.20, with trading volume about 10
percent above the 250-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
On Wednesday, gold rose as U.S. equities initially dropped
after the Fed announced a further $10 billion reduction in its
monthly bond-buying program.
Gold was also pressured as Latin American stocks, and
currencies gained and Russia's ruble and Turkey's lira
rebounded, after policymakers pledged to take any necessary
measures to stabilize their markets, though investors worried
the respite would be short-lived.
Despite Thursday's pullback, gold was still 3 percent higher
year to date. Bullion had benefited from losses in equities
after bullion's 28 percent drop and a record rally in U.S.
stocks last year.
"Investors always need to be mindful that gold can
experience extraordinary drawdowns, and generate extreme
volatility," Jonathan Lewis, chief investment officer at New
York-based Samson Capital Advisors, told the Reuters Global
Market Forum on Thursday.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, had a rare inflow of fresh investment on
Wednesday. Holdings increased by 2.10 tonnes to 792.56 tonnes,
though that figure is still near a five-year low.
In other precious metals, platinum fell 2 percent to
$1,379.49 an ounce, tracking losses in gold.
The metal drew little support from news that South Africa's
AMCU union had rejected a 9 percent wage offer from leading
platinum producers.
Silver fell 2.7 percent to $19.20 an ounce, and
palladium was down 0.9 percent at $705.75 an ounce.
2:29 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold FEB 1242.20 -20.00 -1.6 1237.50 1267.70 43,178
US Silver MAR 19.126 -0.426 -2.2 18.970 19.730 41,817
US Plat APR 1382.30 -25.80 -1.8 1380.00 1420.00 11,816
US Pall MAR 706.85 -4.30 -0.6 705.30 717.80 4,128
Gold 1244.60 -23.19 -1.8 1238.50 1268.09
Silver 19.200 -0.540 -2.7 19.020 19.770
Platinum 1379.49 -28.51 -2.0 1382.75 1413.75
Palladium 705.75 -6.25 -0.9 708.70 715.75
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 202,832 162,661 185,518 17.63 -0.29
US Silver 46,291 43,018 55,966 27.13 0.12
US Platinum 11,928 10,332 13,290 17.49 0.21
US Palladium 4,972 3,671 5,511 18.52 1.27