SINGAPORE, Jan 31 Gold looked poised to post its
first weekly drop in six weeks on Friday as strong U.S. economic
growth boosted global equities and the dollar, hurting the
metal's safe-haven appeal.
Bullion was also under pressure due to the absence of top
buyer China, shut for the Lunar New Year holiday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was largely unchanged at $1,244.11 an
ounce by 0015 GMT after a 2-percent overnight drop. It is down 2
percent for the week.
* U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 3.2 percent annual
rate in the final three months of last year, the Commerce
Department said on Thursday, in line with economist
expectations.
* South Africa's AMCU union rejected a 9 percent wage offer
on Thursday from leading platinum producers, prolonging a week
of industrial action.
* South Africa's metalworkers union said it will down tools
at a smelter of top platinum producer Anglo American Platinum
from Feb 5.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.60 tonnes to
793.16 tonnes on Thursday.
* Goldcorp Inc said Canada's antitrust watchdog has
indicated it does not intend to challenge the gold miner's move
to acquire its smaller rival Osisko Mining Corp.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar strengthened and global equity markets
rebounded on Thursday after data showed the U.S. economy grew
strongly in the last quarter of 2013.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0030 - Australia Q4 PPI
0030 - Australia Dec private sector and housing credit
0500 - Japan Dec construction orders
0700 - German Dec retail sales
1000 - Euro Zone Jan flash inflation
1000 - Euro Zone Dec unemployment rate
1455 - Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of
Consumers release final January consumer sentiment index
1330 - U.S. consumer spending Dec
PRICES AT 0015 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1244.11 0.91 0.07
Spot silver 19.19 0.06 0.31
Spot platinum 1379.25 1.5 0.11
Spot palladium 704.75 0 0
Comex gold 1244 1.8 0.14
Comex silver 19.185 0.059 0.31
Euro 1.3557
DXY 81.037
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)