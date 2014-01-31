SINGAPORE, Jan 31 Gold looked poised to post its first weekly drop in six weeks on Friday as strong U.S. economic growth boosted global equities and the dollar, hurting the metal's safe-haven appeal. Bullion was also under pressure due to the absence of top buyer China, shut for the Lunar New Year holiday. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was largely unchanged at $1,244.11 an ounce by 0015 GMT after a 2-percent overnight drop. It is down 2 percent for the week. * U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 3.2 percent annual rate in the final three months of last year, the Commerce Department said on Thursday, in line with economist expectations. * South Africa's AMCU union rejected a 9 percent wage offer on Thursday from leading platinum producers, prolonging a week of industrial action. * South Africa's metalworkers union said it will down tools at a smelter of top platinum producer Anglo American Platinum from Feb 5. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.60 tonnes to 793.16 tonnes on Thursday. * Goldcorp Inc said Canada's antitrust watchdog has indicated it does not intend to challenge the gold miner's move to acquire its smaller rival Osisko Mining Corp. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The dollar strengthened and global equity markets rebounded on Thursday after data showed the U.S. economy grew strongly in the last quarter of 2013. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0030 - Australia Q4 PPI 0030 - Australia Dec private sector and housing credit 0500 - Japan Dec construction orders 0700 - German Dec retail sales 1000 - Euro Zone Jan flash inflation 1000 - Euro Zone Dec unemployment rate 1455 - Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers release final January consumer sentiment index 1330 - U.S. consumer spending Dec PRICES AT 0015 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1244.11 0.91 0.07 Spot silver 19.19 0.06 0.31 Spot platinum 1379.25 1.5 0.11 Spot palladium 704.75 0 0 Comex gold 1244 1.8 0.14 Comex silver 19.185 0.059 0.31 Euro 1.3557 DXY 81.037 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)