SINGAPORE, Feb 3 Gold was little changed in early Asian trading on Monday, after posting its first loss in six weeks, as the strength in the U.S. dollar and the absence of key buyer China weighed on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,242.86 an ounce by 0016 GMT. Bullion fell 2 percent last week - its first loss since the week ended Dec. 20. * The dollar index recorded its best monthly gain in 8 months in January. * Chinese markets are closed till Friday for the Lunar New Year holiday. Hong Kong is shut on Monday. * Hedge funds and money managers raised their net long positions in gold futures and options for a fifth consecutive week, and slashed their long positions in silver in the week to Jan. 28, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. * Sales of the U.S. Mint's American Eagle gold coins fell 40 percent year-on-year in January, typically the busiest month of the year, as uncertainty over bullion prices continued to dampen interest from collectors. * South African government mediators have put forward a proposal designed to end a strike that has hit around 40 percent of global platinum supply. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares look set for another trying week as strains in emerging markets show little sign of abating, while growing pressure for another policy easing in Europe saw the euro hit 10-week lows. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0843 Italy Markit/ADACI Manufacturing PMI 0848 France Markit Manufacturing PMI 0853 Germany Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI 0858 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing PMI 1358 U.S. Final Markit Manufacturing PMI 1500 U.S. Construction spending 1500 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI PRICES AT 0016 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1242.86 -0.33 -0.03 Spot silver 19.06 -0.04 -0.21 Spot platinum 1371.74 -3.01 -0.22 Spot palladium 700.25 -0.75 -0.11 Comex gold 1243.1 3.3 0.27 Comex silver 19.08 -0.04 -0.21 Euro 1.3482 DXY 81.303 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)