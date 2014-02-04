SINGAPORE, Feb 4 Gold ticked higher for a second session on Tuesday as Asian equities looked set to follow the sharp decline on Wall Street and investors worried over U.S. economic growth after weak manufacturing data. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up by 0.08 percent to $1,258.01 an ounce by 0018 GMT, after gaining 1.1 percent on Monday. * Gold is considered as a safe-haven asset to risky assets such as stocks. * U.S. manufacturing activity slowed sharply in January on the back of the biggest drop in new orders in 33 years while construction spending barely rose in December, pointing to some loss of steam in the economy. * Janet Yellen was sworn in Monday as chair of the U.S. central bank, the Federal Reserve said in a statement. * Zimbabwe's mining industry broadly supports a government proposal to build a new platinum refinery by 2016 as part of efforts to make the mining sector a key driver of growth, a senior industry official said. * Africa-focused miner Randgold Resources said it was looking to partner with smaller rivals weakened by the lower gold price and would continue to spend on exploration this year, as it posted record production for 2013. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Investors braced for a rocky session in Asia on Tuesday, with equities and the dollar under pressure after disappointing U.S. manufacturing data cast a pall over Wall Street, where the S&P 500 suffered its worst drop since June. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1000 Euro zone Producer prices 1000 Italy Consumer prices 1245 U.S. Weekly ICSC chain store sales 1445 U.S. ISM-New York index 1500 U.S. Factory orders PRICES AT 0018 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1258.01 1 0.08 Spot silver 19.32 -0.01 -0.05 Spot platinum 1378.75 -0.5 -0.04 Spot palladium 699.25 0.25 0.04 Comex gold 1258 -1.9 -0.15 Comex silver 19.34 -0.069 -0.36 Euro 1.3522 DXY 81.081 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)