* Gold steady after 1.1 pct rise on Monday
* Technicals point to more gains for gold
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Feb 4 Gold held on to sharp overnight
gains on Tuesday as Asian equities slumped and investors worried
over U.S. economic growth after disappointing manufacturing
data.
Asian shares tumbled with Nikkei falling 3 percent, after
Wall Street suffered its worst drop since June and as markets
continued to fret over an emerging market rout.
Equities have come under pressure this year due to slowing
growth in China and capital outflows from emerging nations where
the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus tapering is taking a toll.
Gold is gaining as it is often seen as an alternative
investment to stocks and other risky assets.
"Turmoil in emerging markets, due to the Fed's reduction of
tapering, is causing some investors to become risk-off so they
are looking to gold which has regained its status as a
safe-haven asset," said Danny Laidler, head of Australia & New
Zealand operations at ETF Securities.
Laidler said his firm saw global inflows of $44 million into
its gold-backed exchange traded products last week - the largest
inflows since August last year.
Gold will continue to benefit as there are likely to be more
flows out of emerging markets, according to ETF Securities.
Spot gold was mostly unchanged at $1,256.80 an ounce
by 0727 GMT, after gaining 1.1 percent on Monday.
The metal has gained 4 percent so far this year, after a 28
percent drop in 2013.
It is expected to revisit its Jan. 27 high of $1,278.01 per
ounce, as it could have resumed its uptrend that rose from the
Dec. 31 low of $1,184.50, Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao
said.
U.S. manufacturing activity slowed sharply in January on the
back of the biggest drop in new orders in 33 years while
construction spending barely rose in December, pointing to some
loss of steam in the economy.
A weakening economy could prompt the Federal Reserve to slow
the tapering of its bond-buying stimulus. The bond purchases had
boosted gold prices by burnishing the precious metal's appeal as
a hedge against inflation.
With the recent data and emerging market troubles, SPDR Gold
Trust, the biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, has
not seen any outflows in more than a week.
Holdings are still near five-year lows as the fund had seen
record outflows of more than 17 million ounces last year.
Physical markets were quiet as China, the world's biggest
consumer, was closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.
