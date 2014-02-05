SINGAPORE, Feb 5 Gold dipped for a second
session on Wednesday as a modest rebound in equities dampened
safe-haven interest in the metal and physical purchases in top
buyer Asia were quiet.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold slipped 0.1 percent to $1,252.91 an ounce
by 0024 GMT, after dropping 0.2 percent on Tuesday.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 3.89 tonnes to
797.05 tonnes on Tuesday.
* Physical demand has been weak as key buyer China is closed
for the Lunar New Year holiday. A survey by online precious
metals market BullionVault showed physical buying among private
investors fell for a third consecutive month in January.
* Newmont Mining Corp expects to be able to continue
with normal operations at its Batu Hijua copper-gold mine in
Indonesia for the next couple of months while it tries to
resolve an export impasse with the government, Chief Executive
Gary Goldberg said.
* Wage talks between South Africa's AMCU union and the
world's top three platinum producers resumed on Tuesday to try
to end a nearly 2-week strike that has seen outbreaks of
violence and is costing the country an estimated $36 million a
day.
* Higher stocks than usual are helping South African
platinum producer Lonmin to cope with mining strikes
that are paralysing its production, its chief executive said.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares could get a welcome reprieve from selling on
Wednesday as Wall Street steadied and investors in emerging
markets found some backbone, tempering safe-haven bonds and the
yen.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0848 France Markit Services PMI
0853 Germany Markit Services PMI
0858 Euro zone Markit Services PMI
1000 Euro zone Retail sales
1315 U.S. ADP national employment
1500 U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing PMI
PRICES AT 0024 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1252.91 -1.69 -0.13
Spot silver 19.42 -0.03 -0.15
Spot platinum 1372.74 1.49 0.11
Spot palladium 700.25 1.5 0.21
Comex gold 1253 1.8 0.14
Comex silver 19.445 0.023 0.12
Euro 1.3516
DXY 81.112
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)