SINGAPORE, Feb 5 Gold dipped for a second session on Wednesday as a modest rebound in equities dampened safe-haven interest in the metal and physical purchases in top buyer Asia were quiet. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold slipped 0.1 percent to $1,252.91 an ounce by 0024 GMT, after dropping 0.2 percent on Tuesday. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 3.89 tonnes to 797.05 tonnes on Tuesday. * Physical demand has been weak as key buyer China is closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. A survey by online precious metals market BullionVault showed physical buying among private investors fell for a third consecutive month in January. * Newmont Mining Corp expects to be able to continue with normal operations at its Batu Hijua copper-gold mine in Indonesia for the next couple of months while it tries to resolve an export impasse with the government, Chief Executive Gary Goldberg said. * Wage talks between South Africa's AMCU union and the world's top three platinum producers resumed on Tuesday to try to end a nearly 2-week strike that has seen outbreaks of violence and is costing the country an estimated $36 million a day. * Higher stocks than usual are helping South African platinum producer Lonmin to cope with mining strikes that are paralysing its production, its chief executive said. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares could get a welcome reprieve from selling on Wednesday as Wall Street steadied and investors in emerging markets found some backbone, tempering safe-haven bonds and the yen. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0848 France Markit Services PMI 0853 Germany Markit Services PMI 0858 Euro zone Markit Services PMI 1000 Euro zone Retail sales 1315 U.S. ADP national employment 1500 U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing PMI PRICES AT 0024 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1252.91 -1.69 -0.13 Spot silver 19.42 -0.03 -0.15 Spot platinum 1372.74 1.49 0.11 Spot palladium 700.25 1.5 0.21 Comex gold 1253 1.8 0.14 Comex silver 19.445 0.023 0.12 Euro 1.3516 DXY 81.112 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)