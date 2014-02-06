SINGAPORE, Feb 6 Gold held on to small overnight gains on Thursday as global equities remained volatile amid lower risk appetite and concerns over economic growth. A mixed bag of U.S. data added to pressure from the emerging markets turmoil on equity markets, underpinning safe-haven assets such as gold and the yen. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,257.56 an ounce by 0025 GMT, after posting a 0.2 percent gain in the previous session. Gold rose nearly $20 an ounce on Wednesday after a weak U.S. jobs report but pared most of the gains on other strong numbers. * Data on Wednesday showed that U.S. private employers added 175,000 jobs in January, the smallest gain since August, according to payrolls processor ADP, while growth in the service sector picked up last month. * Government-brokered talks between mine union AMCU and the world's three biggest platinum producers to end a two week wage strike in South Africa have adjourned to allow for individual consultations. * Indian jewellers are stepping up imports of finished gold jewellery from Dubai and Singapore, as a record high import tax on the metal and rising premiums demanded by sellers choke bullion supplies in the world's second-biggest consumer. * South African emergency workers rescued eight miners trapped a mile underground by a fire and rock fall in Harmony Gold's Doornkop mine but a search went on for nine others still unaccounted for more than a day later. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * World stock markets mostly edged higher on Wednesday after recent losses as economic data gave a mixed picture on global growth and the yen neared two-month highs. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1100 Germany Industrial orders 1200 Bank of England rate decision 1245 European Central Bank rate decision 1330 U.S. International trade 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims PRICES AT 0025 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1257.56 -0.09 -0.01 Spot silver 19.88 0.01 0.05 Spot platinum 1378.99 3.24 0.24 Spot palladium 705.72 -0.28 -0.04 Comex gold 1257.6 0.7 0.06 Comex silver 19.9 0.095 0.48 Euro 1.3538 DXY 81.037 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)