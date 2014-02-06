SINGAPORE, Feb 6 Gold held on to small overnight
gains on Thursday as global equities remained volatile amid
lower risk appetite and concerns over economic growth.
A mixed bag of U.S. data added to pressure from the emerging
markets turmoil on equity markets, underpinning safe-haven
assets such as gold and the yen.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,257.56 an ounce
by 0025 GMT, after posting a 0.2 percent gain in the previous
session. Gold rose nearly $20 an ounce on Wednesday after a weak
U.S. jobs report but pared most of the gains on other strong
numbers.
* Data on Wednesday showed that U.S. private employers added
175,000 jobs in January, the smallest gain since August,
according to payrolls processor ADP, while growth in the service
sector picked up last month.
* Government-brokered talks between mine union AMCU and the
world's three biggest platinum producers to end a two week wage
strike in South Africa have adjourned to allow for individual
consultations.
* Indian jewellers are stepping up imports of finished gold
jewellery from Dubai and Singapore, as a record high import tax
on the metal and rising premiums demanded by sellers choke
bullion supplies in the world's second-biggest consumer.
* South African emergency workers rescued eight miners
trapped a mile underground by a fire and rock fall in Harmony
Gold's Doornkop mine but a search went on for nine
others still unaccounted for more than a day later.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* World stock markets mostly edged higher on Wednesday after
recent losses as economic data gave a mixed picture on global
growth and the yen neared two-month highs.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1100 Germany Industrial orders
1200 Bank of England rate decision
1245 European Central Bank rate decision
1330 U.S. International trade
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
PRICES AT 0025 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1257.56 -0.09 -0.01
Spot silver 19.88 0.01 0.05
Spot platinum 1378.99 3.24 0.24
Spot palladium 705.72 -0.28 -0.04
Comex gold 1257.6 0.7 0.06
Comex silver 19.9 0.095 0.48
Euro 1.3538
DXY 81.037
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)