SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Gold was little changed on
Friday ahead of a key U.S. jobs report but the metal looked
poised to post a gain for a sixth week out of seven as global
equities remained on edge over economic growth concerns.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was largely flat at $1,256.35 an ounce by
0020 GMT. It has gained about 1 percent this week.
* Silver, tracking gold, is up 4 percent this week -
its biggest weekly gain since mid-August.
* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits fell more than expected last week, in a boost to the
labour market outlook and the broader economy.
* The upbeat news, however, was undermined somewhat by other
data on Thursday showing a slump in U.S. exports in December.
* Markets are now awaiting the release of U.S. nonfarm
payrolls data to gauge the strength of the economy and its
likely impact on the Federal Reserve's stimulus tapering.
* Chinese markets open after the week-long Lunar New Year
holiday, and could provide a boost to the physical market.
* Kyrgyzstan's parliament gave the government up to four
months to finalize a draft deal with Canada's Centerra Gold
on forming a 50-50 joint venture to run the country's
Kumtor gold mine.
* A sharp fall in the Turkish lira and rising world gold
prices curbed Turkey's demand for gold in January, slashing
monthly bullion imports by more than 80 percent, data from the
Istanbul Gold Exchange showed.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro rose against the dollar on Thursday after the
European Central Bank gave no sign of an imminent rate cut and
stocks on Wall Street had their best day this year as strong
jobless data boosted confidence in the economy.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC Services PMI
0700 Germany Trade data
0745 France Trade data
1100 Germany Industrial output
1330 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls
1330 U.S. Unemployment rate
PRICES AT 0020 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1256.35 -0.91 -0.07
Spot silver 19.9 -0.01 -0.05
Spot platinum 1370.75 -0.5 -0.04
Spot palladium 706.75 -1 -0.14
Comex gold 1256.5 -0.7 -0.06
Comex silver 19.915 -0.013 -0.07
Euro 1.359
DXY 80.882
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
