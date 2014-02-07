* China demand strong after week-long new year break
* Premiums climb to $11/oz from pre-holiday $4/oz
* Coming up: U.S. Nonfarm payrolls at 1330 GMT
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Gold edged higher on Friday as
Chinese buyers came back into the market after a week-long
holiday and was set to rise for a sixth week out of seven as
global equities remained on edge over economic growth concerns.
Traders, however, were holding off on big bets until after
the release of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report later in the
day, which could provide clues about the strength of the
recovery.
Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,261.65 an ounce by
0714 GMT. It has gained about 1.5 percent this week.
U.S. hiring likely snapped back from a three-year low in
January and kept the unemployment rate steady at 6.7 percent,
according to a Reuters poll of economists, but some warned that
extremely cold weather could have had an impact.
"Like every other market, gold is waiting for the nonfarm
payrolls for cues," said Victor Thianpiriya, an analyst with
ANZ.
"If it is a bad report, the market will likely discount it
as being a weather related issue like we saw in December. The
initial reaction would be a spike in gold prices but that would
be wound back in the ensuing days," he said.
After a mixed bag of economic data in recent days, markets
are looking towards the jobs report on Friday to provide some
clarity on the state of the economy.
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits fell more than expected last week, data showed on
Thursday, but other data showed a slump in U.S. exports in
December.
Silver, tracking gold, is up 4 percent this week -
its biggest weekly gain since mid-August.
CHINA DEMAND
Markets in China, the world's biggest gold consumer, opened
on Friday after a week-long holiday for the Lunar New Year,
boosting volumes that had thinned during Asian hours in the past
few days.
Premiums for 99.99 percent purity gold, the
most-active spot contract on the Shanghai Gold Exchange, climbed
to nearly $11 an ounce over London prices on Friday.
They were about $4 last Thursday just before China before
went on the holiday.
Trading volumes had reached 22.438 tonnes by 0713 GMT - the
highest since Jan. 6.
PRICES AT 0714 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1261.65 4.39 0.35
Spot silver 19.86 -0.05 -0.25
Spot platinum 1383.24 11.99 0.87
Spot palladium 711.4 3.65 0.52
Comex gold 1261.4 4.2 0.33
Comex silver 19.895 -0.033 -0.17
Euro 1.3583
DXY 80.915
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Anupama Dwivedi)