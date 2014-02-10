SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Gold held steady on Monday after posting its biggest weekly gain in five weeks on speculation that the Federal Reserve would slow the pace of its stimulus tapering after a weak U.S. jobs report raised questions over the state of economic recovery. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,266.01 an ounce by 0021 GMT, after gaining 0.7 percent in the previous trading session. Gold is often seen as a safe-haven investment. * Data on Friday showed that U.S. job creation slowed sharply over the past two months, turning in the weakest performance in three years. * A union steward was killed in a clash with police at an Anglo American Platinum mine in South Africa, where workers were holding a strike to press for higher wages. * Hedge funds and money managers slashed their net long positions in gold futures and options last week, snapping a five-week rise as the Federal Reserve cut its stimulus, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed. * India, the second biggest gold consumer after China, has no plans at present to reduce tax on gold imports, a junior finance minister said on Friday. * The volume of gold transferred between accounts held by bullion clearers climbed around 14 percent to an average of 20 million ounces a day, as lower prices boosted trading interest, the London Bullion Market Association said. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian markets were set for guarded gains on Monday encouraged that Wall Street was able to weather a seemingly disappointing U.S. jobs report, though there is more than enough event risk ahead to keep investors on their toes. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0500 Japan Consumer confidence 0745 France Industrial output 0900 Italy Industrial output 0930 Euro zone Sentix index PRICES AT 0021 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1266.01 -0.64 -0.05 Spot silver 20.02 0 0 Spot platinum 1379.25 0.76 0.06 Spot palladium 707.25 -0.05 -0.01 Comex gold 1266.1 3.2 0.25 Comex silver 20.02 0.084 0.42 Euro 1.3619 DXY 80.743 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)