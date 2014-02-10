* Worries over US debt-ceiling talk also underpin gold
* China 2013 demand tops 1,000 tonnes for the first time
* Palladium approaches major moving averages on chart
* Coming up: Yellen appears before US House Tuesday
By Frank Tang and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 10 Gold rose on Monday as
worries about weak U.S. labor market data had some investors
betting that Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen may signal a
pause in the central bank's efforts to wind down its bond-buying
stimulus.
But gold's rise did not carry it past $1,278, which was
close to a three-month high. Technical signals indicate gold
could slide later this week unless Yellen delivers a positive
surprise during her testimony before Congress, said Frank
McGhee, head precious metals dealer at Chicago commodities
brokerage Alliance Financial LLC.
"Gold is currently right up against hard resistance on
charts. Unless there is a positive surprise that is way out of
the ordinary from Yellen's testimony, I expect it to pull back
later this week," McGhee said.
Investors will be watching Yellen's first testimony as Fed
Chief to U.S. lawmakers. The Fed has started to wind down the
bond purchases, or quantitative easing, that has encouraged
investments in gold and other commodities.
But some gold investors bet the Fed may grow more cautious
after data last week showed U.S. job creation slowed sharply
over the past two months.
Spot gold rose 0.6 percent to $1,274.24 an ounce by
2:56 p.m. EST (1956 GMT), extending last week's 1.9 percent
rise, its largest weekly increase since the week of Jan. 3.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for April delivery settled up
$11.80 at $1,274.70 an ounce.
Trading volume was less than 95,000 lots, about half of its
250-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
Last week, gold rose 2 percent after data showed U.S. job
creation slowed sharply over the past two months, fueling
speculation that slowing economic momentum will force the U.S.
central bank to maintain its current level of stimulus.
Traders said gold was also underpinned by rekindled worries
over congressional gridlock about raising the federal debt
ceiling.
U.S. equities were little changed late on Monday. Earlier in
the session, gold received a boost as the S&P 500 equities index
fell on growth worries.
In physical markets, consumer demand in China, the world's
biggest bullion consumer, topped 1,000 tonnes for the first time
in 2013, an industry body said on Monday.
Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.3
percent to $20.04 an ounce. Platinum edged up 0.1 percent
at $1,380.50 an ounce, while palladium rose 1 percent to
$714.75 an ounce.
Earlier on Monday, palladium broke above its 50-day moving
averages and was trading near its 100- and 200-day moving
averages. However, it retreated in New York's late afternoon
trade.
Traders said palladium buying was driven by expectations of
better auto demand after heavy selling earlier this year on
Chinese growth worries.
2:56 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold APR 1274.70 11.80 0.9 1264.70 1277.80 87,663
US Silver MAR 20.112 0.176 0.9 19.960 20.275 42,659
US Plat APR 1385.90 6.70 0.5 1379.10 1394.60 6,667
US Pall MAR 716.75 7.95 1.1 708.85 722.25 4,088
Gold 1274.24 7.66 0.6 1265.73 1277.70
Silver 20.040 0.060 0.3 20.000 20.270
Platinum 1380.50 1.25 0.1 1382.25 1392.00
Palladium 714.75 7.00 1.0 712.25 721.50
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 92,326 166,401 185,409 17.39 0.34
US Silver 58,431 45,064 56,275 23.24 -2.03
US Platinum 7,143 10,943 13,290 18.43 -0.20
US Palladium 5,602 4,778 5,596 18.19 -0.17
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
editing by Keiron Henderson, Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)