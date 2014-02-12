SINGAPORE, Feb 12 Gold gave back some of its
sharp overnight gains on Wednesday as stocks rallied but was
still trading near its highest in three months on assurances
from the new Federal Reserve chair that there would be no abrupt
changes to U.S. monetary policy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold fell 0.5 percent to $1,285.50 an ounce by
0024 GMT, snapping a three-day winning streak. The metal hit a
three-month high of $1,293.44 on Tuesday, before closing up 1.3
percent.
* In her first public comments since becoming Fed chief
earlier this month, Janet Yellen emphasized continuity with the
policy approach taken by her predecessor, Ben Bernanke.
* She said the central bank was on track to keep reducing
its stimulus even though the labour market recovery was far from
complete.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 1.80 tonnes to
798.85 tonnes on Tuesday.
* Russian gold production is likely to fall by 5 percent
this year from a record level of 254 tonnes in 2013 due to a
fall in prices, Sergei Kashuba, head of the Russian Gold
Industrialists' Union, told Reuters.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares rallied for a fourth straight session on
Wednesday as risk appetites were whetted by an optimistic
economic outlook from Yellen, diminishing the need for safe
havens.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0200 China Trade data
0745 France Current account
1000 Euro zone Industrial production
1900 U.S. Federal budget
PRICES AT 0024 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1285.5 -5.96 -0.46
Spot silver 20.14 -0.09 -0.44
Spot platinum 1382.99 2.09 0.15
Spot palladium 716 1.1 0.15
Comex gold 1285.3 -4.5 -0.35
Comex silver 20.145 -0.008 -0.04
Euro 1.3627
DXY 80.661
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)