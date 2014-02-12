* Gold eases but still near 3-month high
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Feb 12 Gold gave back some of its
sharp overnight gains on Wednesday as stocks rallied, but was
still trading near its highest in three months on assurances
from the new Federal Reserve chair that there would be no abrupt
changes to U.S. monetary policy.
In her first public comments since becoming Fed chief
earlier this month, Janet Yellen emphasized continuity with the
policy approach taken by her predecessor, Ben Bernanke.
Gold rallied along with equities on Tuesday, ignoring its
inverse correlation with the risky asset class due to some
strong technical buying.
But on Wednesday, as stocks continued to add to gains, the
metal snapped its three-day winning streak on lower safe-haven
demand.
"We seem to be seeing a much more positive outlook towards
gold this month with participation also rising a little bit. But
there isn't a lot of conviction in the gains," said a Hong
Kong-based precious metals trader.
Even buyers driven by technical factors were reluctant to
commit heavily in the rally as equities were performing better,
the trader said.
Spot gold had fallen 0.4 percent to $1,287 an ounce
by 0710 GMT, after gaining 2.7 percent in the last three
sessions.
The metal hit a three-month high of $1,293.44 on Tuesday,
before closing up 1.3 percent.
Asian shares rallied for a fourth straight session on
Wednesday, as upbeat trade data from China and an optimistic
economic outlook from Yellen whetted investors' appetite for
risk.
Gold has managed to recover modestly this year, gaining 7
percent, amid emerging market jitters and concerns over economic
growth in China. It fell 28 percent last year as the Fed looked
set to unwind its bond-buying stimulus, which had supported
prices.
Investors have been cautiously getting back to the precious
metal as seen in flows into SPDR Gold Trust, the world's
largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund.
Holdings in the ETF rose 1.80 tonnes to 798.85 tonnes on
Tuesday. The fund hasn't seen any outflows in three weeks.
Gold prices have also been supported by buying from China,
the top bullion consumer, where demand has been robust due to
the Lunar New Year.
However, with the recent rally in prices, some are concerned
that demand could drop off.
Premiums for the 99.99 percent purity gold contract
, the most active contract on the exchange, stayed
steady near $7 an ounce.
