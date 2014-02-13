SINGAPORE, Feb 13 Gold was trading steady near its three-month high on Thursday, close to breaking past $1,300 an ounce as technical momentum, short-covering and hopes for a measured tapering of U.S. stimulus offset any negative impact from firmer equities. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,292.65 an ounce by 0024 GMT, not far from a three-month high of $1,295.91 reached on Wednesday. * Gold, considered a safe-haven, usually trades in the opposite direction to equities, seen as a risky asset. The metal has snapped out of that in recent days as it pushes towards $1,300, a level last reached on Nov. 8 last year. * Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen said earlier this week she would not make any abrupt changes to the U.S. central bank's commitment to gradually rein in monetary stimulus. * African Barrick Gold will overcome last year's 28 percent fall in the gold price with a big increase in output and stringent cost cutting, its chief executive said. * Kinross Gold Corp said a "rigorous" review of its mine plans led to slashing its gold reserves by a third, even as the Canadian miner reported a narrower fourth-quarter net loss compared to the same period last year. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * World stock markets edged up for a sixth straight session on Wednesday after upbeat trade data from China soothed worries about slower global growth, while the British pound rose to a two-week high against the dollar. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1330 U.S. Retail sales 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1500 U.S. Business inventories PRICES AT 0024 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1292.65 2.01 0.16 Spot silver 20.21 -0.02 -0.1 Spot platinum 1399.4 -2.6 -0.19 Spot palladium 726 1.6 0.22 Comex gold 1292.9 -2.1 -0.16 Comex silver 20.245 -0.096 -0.47 Euro 1.3589 DXY 80.686 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)