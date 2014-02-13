* Gold little changed near three-month highs
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Feb 13 Gold hovered near a
three-month high on Thursday and appeared capable of breaking
the $1,300 level, as expectations of a gradual tapering of the
U.S. monetary stimulus offset any negative impact from firmer
equities markets.
Spot gold eased slightly to $1,289.10 an ounce by
0713 GMT, not far from a three-month high of $1,295.91 reached
on Wednesday. Traders said there was technical support seen for
a potential test of the $1,300 level last seen on Nov.8.
Gold, considered a safe-haven, often moves in the opposite
direction to equities, seen as riskier assets, though that
inverse correlation has not held in recent days.
"There doesn't seem to be any logic with gold going up when
stocks and U.S. Treasury yields are higher," said one Hong
Kong-based precious metals trader.
"But, I think there is enough technical momentum to carry
prices above $1,300 today when New York opens. There is room up
to the $1,310-$1,315 area."
Asian markets came off three-week highs on Thursday,
breaking a five-session winning streak that had been built on
signs that the global economy was strengthening, and relief that
the U.S. Federal Reserve would maintain its policy stance.
The central bank's new chairwoman, Janet Yellen, said
earlier this week she would not make any abrupt changes to the
Fed's commitment to gradually rein in monetary stimulus.
Some investors were also hoping that recent weak jobs data
would prompt the Fed to take a slower approach to tapering its
monthly bond purchases.
"In the near-term, a convincing close above the
psychological $1,300 level may lend additional support for
bullion, while a failure to break this threshold may be seen as
inviting for investor profit taking," HSBC said in a note.
"Gold may need a compelling reason to hold onto gains over
$1,300 lest profit taking chips away at gains."
Physical demand will likely slow down if prices go above
$1,300.
Buying from China, the world's biggest gold consumer, has
already been falling off since the beginning of this week when
trading volumes hit their highest since May.
Premiums for 99.99 percent purity gold fell
to $5 on Thursday from $7 in the previous session.
