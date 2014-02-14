* Spot gold hits fresh 3-month high, silver up 2 pct
* US gold futures in longest winning streak since 2011
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Feb 14 Spot gold hit fresh
three-month highs on Friday and looked set to post its biggest
weekly gain since October as more weak U.S. data raised fears
about economic growth, burnishing the metal's appeal as a
safe-haven.
U.S. gold futures climbed for an eighth straight session -
their longest winning streak since July 2011.
Traders were cautious on whether gains could be held as
equities were also higher.
"(The recent gains) definitely look like a short-covering
rally to us. We don't see the volumes, wealth management clients
are not buying," said Davis Hall, global head of foreign
exchange and precious metals advisory at Credit Agricole Private
Banking.
Hall said there could be selling due to the rally above
$1,300 as investors tried to take profits.
"There is not much upside beyond $1,350. We would be sellers
as we move beyond $1,320, we would be buyers again when prices
fall back to $1,250."
Spot gold had risen 0.5 percent to $1,308.45 an ounce
by 0743 GMT, having hit a fresh three-month high of $1,310.20
earlier in the session. It is up more than 3 percent for the
week - the largest such gain since mid-October.
U.S. gold futures for April delivery also hit
three-month peaks of $1,311.
Silver climbed to its highest since November and was
poised to post its second straight weekly gain.
The latest boost for prices was from data on Thursday that
showed U.S. retail sales fell unexpectedly in January and more
Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, the latest signs
the economy started the year on a softer footing as unseasonably
cold weather took its toll.
Gold is often seen as a safe-haven bet during times of
economic uncertainty and generally has an inverse correlation
with the stock markets and the U.S. dollar.
Investor sentiment seems to have improved with SPDR Gold
Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, posting its biggest inflow since late December.
Holdings rose 7.50 tonnes to 806.35 tonnes on Thursday.
Physical demand, meanwhile, could fall off as the price
gains and the possibility of another drop keeps buyers at bay.
