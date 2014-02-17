SINGAPORE, Feb 17 Gold hit fresh three-month
highs on Monday, adding to gains after posting its biggest
weekly rise in six months, as fears over U.S. economic growth
and a weaker dollar sent investors seeking the safe-haven metal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,322.24 an ounce by
0026 GMT, after hitting $1,323.76 earlier in the session - its
highest since November. The metal jumped 4 percent last week,
its biggest weekly gain since August.
* U.S. gold futures rose for a ninth session - their
longest winning streak since July 2011.
* U.S. manufacturing output unexpectedly fell in January,
recording its biggest drop in more than 4-1/2 years, as cold
weather disrupted production in the latest indication the
economy got off to a weak start this year.
* Hedge fund Paulson & Co maintained its stake in the
world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold
Trust, in the fourth quarter, even as others exited when
bullion prices posted their biggest annual loss in 32 years.
* SPDR Gold Trust's holdings fell 5.10 tonnes to 801.25
tonnes on Friday.
* Hedge funds and money managers raised their bets in gold
futures and options to a three-month high on signs that the
Federal Reserve will not rush to cut its stimulus, Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.
* Gold premiums in India, the world's second-biggest
consumer of the metal after China, fell 17 percent on Friday to
their lowest in four months as buyers postponed purchases on
speculation over a possible cut in import duty soon.
* Anglo American Platinum said it was suing South
Africa's AMCU for 591 million rand ($54 million) in damages it
said resulted from ongoing strike action by union members.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar languished at six-week lows against a
basket of major currencies on Monday, still struggling to get
over more disappointing U.S. economic news.
