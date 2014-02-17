* Spot gold up for 3rd session; futures rise for 9th day
* Silver at highest since early November
* Dollar index at six-week low
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Feb 17 Gold hit a 3-1/2 month peak on
Monday as fears over U.S. economic growth and a weaker dollar
added to the metals' safe-haven appeal, extending its gains
after rising the most in six months last week.
Market sentiment towards gold has been positive since the
beginning of the year as weak U.S. and China economic data, and
emerging market jitters have taken a toll on global equities,
spurring demand for bullion - often seen at times of uncertainty
as a safe haven.
Gold is up 10 percent this year percent after a 28 percent
drop in 2013, while silver has gained 12 percent.
Investor positioning in gold and technicals seem to suggest
the upside could continue.
"We think near-term drivers for gold price would be (weak)
U.S. macro data and increasing portfolio allocation to gold for
diversification," said Helen Lau, senior analyst at UOB-Kay
Securities in Hong Kong.
Spot gold rose 0.6 percent to $1,326.60 an ounce by
0724 GMT, after hitting $1,329.55 earlier in the session - its
highest since Oct. 31. The metal jumped 4 percent last week, its
biggest weekly gain since August.
U.S. gold futures rose for a ninth session - their
longest winning streak since July 2011. Silver was trading up 1
percent near its highest since early November.
"We are bullish gold, targeting a full retracement back to
the $1,433 high from August 2013," said analysts at
ScotiaMocatta, adding that there are encouraging signs that
silver has formed a bottom.
U.S. manufacturing data on Friday joined weak retail sales
and employment data in suggesting that cold weather had spurred
a step-back in economic growth early in the first quarter after
a strong performance in the second half of 2013.
In a sign that gold prices are expected to climb further,
speculators raised their bets in gold futures and options to a
three-month high, according to data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission.
Regulatory filings also showed hedge fund Paulson & Co
maintained its stake in the world's biggest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, in the fourth
quarter.
Though SPDR Gold Trust's holdings fell 5.10 tonnes to 801.25
tonnes on Friday - the first drop in three weeks - they have
remained relatively stable compared with last year's 500-tonne
outflow.
PHYSICAL DEMAND
Gold premiums in India, the world's second-biggest consumer
of the metal after China, fell 17 percent on Friday to their
lowest in four months as buyers postponed purchases on
speculation over a possible cut in import duty soon.
However, the finance minister did not announce any
relaxation of import curbs while presenting the interim budget.
Buying in China picked up from Friday's levels. Premiums for
99.99 percent purity gold on the Shanghai Gold
Exchange rose to about $7 from $5.50 on Friday though volumes
were lower.
PRICES AT 0724 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1326.6 8.1 0.61
Spot silver 21.71 0.25 1.16
Spot platinum 1425.25 1 0.07
Spot palladium 737.5 3 0.41
Comex gold 1326.4 7.8 0.59
Comex silver 21.765 0.34 1.61
Euro 1.3704
DXY 80.07
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Subhranshu Sahu)