SINGAPORE, Feb 18 Gold drifted slightly lower on
Tuesday after scaling fresh 3-1/2 month highs early in the
session, as safe-haven bids continued to support the metal amid
a weaker U.S. dollar and concerns over economic growth.
Silver rose for a fourth session and was trading near its
highest since early November.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was nearly unchanged at $1,327.90 by 0024
GMT, after hitting $1,332.10 earlier in the session - its
highest since November.
* Silver rose nearly 1 percent and wasn't too far
from a 3-1/2 month high of $21.96 hit on Monday.
* Indonesia's PT Indosmelt plans an initial public offering
by the end of 2015 to raise about $500 million to build a gold
refinery, its president director said.
* India will look into relaxing gold imports curbs, but
won't let its current account deficit balloon, Finance Minister
P. Chidambaram said.
* Twenty two artisinal gold miners who came out of a disused
and temporarily blocked shaft near Johannesburg over the last
two days have been arrested and will be charged with illegal
mining, South African police said on Monday.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar hit 6-week lows on Monday as recent weak U.S.
data cast doubt on the pace of monetary tightening, while
prospects for a new reforming government in Italy and better
euro zone growth boosted the bloc's periphery.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0200 China Foreign direct investment
0900 Euro zone Current account
0900 Euro zone Net investment flows
1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment
1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing
1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index <USNAHB=ECI
PRICES AT 0024 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1327.9 -0.59 -0.04
Spot silver 21.78 0.14 0.65
Spot platinum 1425.25 0.75 0.05
Spot palladium 737.75 -0.75 -0.1
Comex gold 1328.1 9.5 0.72
Comex silver 21.82 0.399 1.86
Euro 1.3698
DXY 80.163
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)