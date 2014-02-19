* Gold to retrace to $1,307-technicals
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Feb 19 Gold slipped on Wednesday and
came off 3-1/2-month highs hit in the previous session as
investors reaped profits and physical buying subsided.
But worries about global economic growth still underpin
gold's safe-haven appeal and technical charts indicate the metal
is set to rise.
Gold eased 0.21 percent to $1,318.20 an ounce by 0714
GMT. It touched $1,332.10 an ounce on Tuesday, the strongest
since Oct. 31, before shedding some of the gains. Bullion has
risen around 9 percent so far this year.
"After breaking $1,300, gold has to consolidate before we
can charge higher again," said Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee
Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.
"Buying is not that aggressive on the physical side.
Approaching $1,320, we saw small lots of buying but also
encountered some selling," Leung said.
But gold's technical picture has improved after it breached
the tough barrier of $1,300, said Leung. "It's slightly bullish
from here. Whether it can break $1,350, we have to see," he
added.
Premiums for gold bars in Hong Kong were steady at $1.30 to
$1.70 an ounce over the spot London prices
Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund(ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, fell 0.63 percent
on Friday from Thursday, and the largest silver-backed ETF, New
York's iShares Silver Trust, decreased 0.59 percent during
the same period.
Net gold demand fell 15 percent in 2013 as huge outflows
from physically backed investment funds outweighed record
consumer demand but that disinvestment is tailing off this year,
the World Gold Council said on Tuesday.
Gold investors may scrutinise minutes of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's January policy meeting when it decided to trim its
asset buying by another $10 billion. The minutes are due at 1900
GMT.
Hedge funds and money managers had raised their bets in gold
futures and options to a three-month high on signs the Fed will
not rush to cut its stimulus, Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data showed on Friday.
U.S. gold futures, which often influence movements
in cash gold, slipped 0.47 percent to $1,318.20 an ounce.
"Outlook wise, we continue to remain fairly constructive on
gold over the short-term, although we have to suspect that the
bulk of the price climb is likely behind us," Edward Meir, an
analyst at INTL FCStone, said in a report.
In other markets, Asian share markets were in a hesitant
mood on Wednesday as investors kept a wary eye on interest rates
in China, though the euro left the dollar in its dust after soft
U.S. economic data argued for the Fed to be patient on stimulus.
Precious metals prices 0714 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1318.20 -2.79 -0.21 9.40
Spot Silver 21.71 -0.17 -0.78 11.85
Spot Platinum 1411.25 -8.50 -0.60 3.20
Spot Palladium 731.50 -2.00 -0.27 2.59
COMEX GOLD APR4 1318.20 -6.20 -0.47 9.69 21481
COMEX SILVER MAR4 21.73 -0.17 +0.00 12.18 9878
Euro/Dollar 1.3755
Dollar/Yen 102.19
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
