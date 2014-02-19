* Presumption of more $10-bln cuts to bond buys -Fed minutes * U.S. wholesale inflation tame * Gold outlook weak despite emerging-market jitters -analyst (Adds comment, adds details from latest Fed minutes) By Frank Tang and Clara Denina NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 19 Gold fell almost 1 percent on Wednesday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting showed several policymakers wanted to keep cutting monetary stimulus, weighing down on bullion's inflation-hedge appeal. Minutes of the Fed's Jan. 28-29 policy meeting showed the officials wanted to drive home the idea that their asset-purchase program would be trimmed in predictable, $10-billion steps unless there was a big economic surprise this year. The precious metal accelerated losses after the Fed minutes, which also pressured U.S. equities. The strong inverse correlation between gold and equities earlier this year has shown signs of weakening lately, traders said. "What the Fed is saying is the economy is strong enough for it to continue pulling back its bond purchases, and the equities may continue to rally, so there is not as much a need for precious metals as a safe haven," said Tom Power, senior commodity broker at Chicago-based RJO Futures. Spot gold was down 0.8 percent to $1,310.50 an ounce by 3:33 p.m. (2033 GMT). Bullion has risen around 9 percent so far this year and touched $1,332.10 an ounce on Tuesday, its strongest level since Oct. 31, before shedding gains. U.S. COMEX gold futures for April delivery settled down $4 at $1,320.40 an ounce, with volume about 35 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. In January, the U.S. central bank opted to trim asset buying by another $10 billion to $65 billion a month. Earlier, gold fell after a Labor Department report showed little sign of inflation at the wholesale level. Separate economic data showing U.S. housing starts posted their biggest drop in almost three years also failed to lift gold. Gold gained 3 percent over three straight sessions from Thursday to Monday after last week's weak U.S. manufacturing output data. Uncertainty over growth in emerging markets also contributed to the metal's gains. "Given all the chaos going on with the emerging markets, gold's performance is still far from a buoyant market," said Bill O'Neill, partner at New Jersey-based commodities investment firm LOGIC Advisors. "I don't think gold is setting itself up for a major rally." Among other precious metals, silver fell 2.1 percent to $21.43 an ounce. Platinum fell 0.6 percent to $1,410.75 an ounce, while palladium edged down 0.4 percent to $730.75 an ounce. Platinum group metals fell as the chief executive of Anglo American Platinum said on Wednesday that court action might be taken to have a four-week strike in South Africa against it and other platinum producers declared illegal given alleged violence by the AMCU union. 3:33 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold APR 1320.40 -4.00 -0.3 1310.30 1323.00 99,780 US Silver MAR 21.850 -0.048 -0.2 21.445 21.960 53,232 US Plat APR 1424.50 0.00 0.0 1412.30 1429.80 8,476 US Pall MAR 735.40 -1.75 -0.2 732.05 739.95 4,840 Gold 1310.50 -10.49 -0.8 1310.83 1322.90 Silver 21.430 -0.450 -2.1 21.470 22.010 Platinum 1410.75 -9.00 -0.6 1415.75 1428.00 Palladium 730.75 -2.75 -0.4 734.50 739.50 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 108,323 165,303 183,725 16.36 -0.20 US Silver 72,144 58,548 57,167 27.89 0.72 US Platinum 8,615 10,904 13,316 18.4 2.05 US Palladium 7,365 6,241 5,670 15.19 -1.32 (Additional reporting by Lewa Pardomuan in Singapore; Editing by Mark Potter, Pravin Char, Peter Galloway and Paul Simao)