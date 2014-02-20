SINGAPORE, Feb 20 Gold bounced on Thursday after
falling nearly 1 percent in the previous session, but a firmer
U.S. dollar could cap gains as minutes from a U.S. Federal
Reserve policy meeting indicated support for continued tapering
of its bond-buying stimulus.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had climbed $1.73 to $1,312.98 an ounce
by 0026 GMT.
* U.S. gold fell $7.10 to $1,313.30 an ounce.
* Minutes from the January meeting of the Fed's
policy-setting committee showed that several policymakers wanted
to hone in on the idea that their asset-purchase programme would
be trimmed in predictable, $10-billion steps unless there is a
big economic surprise this year.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.70 percent to
795.61 tonnes on Wednesday from 801.25 tonnes on Tuesday.
* UBS hiked its forecast for average gold and silver prices
in 2014, citing a shift in investor sentiment for the
short-term.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks languished in early trade on Thursday after
the Fed minutes.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC Manufacturing Flash PMI
0700 Germany Producer prices
0758 France Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI
0828 Germany Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI
0858 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI
1330 U.S. CPI
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1358 U.S. Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI
1500 U.S. Philly Fed business index
1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence
Precious metals prices 0026 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1312.98 1.73 +0.13 8.97
Spot Silver 21.56 0.04 +0.19 11.08
Spot Platinum 1413.24 -0.01 -0.00 3.34
Spot Palladium 730.97 0.22 +0.03 2.52
COMEX GOLD APR4 1313.30 -7.10 -0.54 9.28 1970
COMEX SILVER MAR4 21.59 -0.27 +0.00 11.44 559
Euro/Dollar 1.3730
Dollar/Yen 102.23
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Joseph Radford)