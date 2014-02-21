SINGAPORE, Feb 21 Gold edged down on Friday,
pressured by a firmer dollar and having risen nearly 1 percent
in the previous session, but the precious metal was heading for
its third week of gains on a patchy recovery in the global
economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold eased $2.41 an ounce to $1,320.10 by 0016
GMT. The precious metal has gained more then 9 percent so far
this year as concerns over economic growth boosts its safe haven
appeal.
* U.S. gold rose $3.30 to $1,320.20 an ounce.
* Another month of slower factory activity in China and a
sharp decline in a closely watched gauge of U.S. manufacturing
on Thursday added to concern about the state of the global
economy.
* Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund
(ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust GLD dropped 0.70 percent on
Wednesday from Tuesday, and the largest silver-backed
exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's iShares Silver Trust SLV
were unaltered during the same period.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks and the dollar rose on Thursday on data
showing American factory activity accelerated in February at its
fastest clip in nearly four years, but surveys showing a soft
patch in China and parts of Europe dragged on global equity
markets.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1500 U.S. Existing home sales
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0016 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1320.10 -2.41 -0.18 9.56
Spot Silver 21.73 -0.07 -0.32 11.95
Spot Platinum 1415.99 5.79 +0.41 3.55
Spot Palladium 734.22 0.45 +0.06 2.98
COMEX GOLD APR4 1320.20 3.30 +0.25 9.85 1819
COMEX SILVER MAR4 21.75 0.07 +0.00 12.29 1693
Euro/Dollar 1.3717
Dollar/Yen 102.42
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)