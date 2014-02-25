* Gold up as S&P inches up after intraday record high Monday * U.S. home prices lose momentum, consumer confidence falls * Gold ETF holdings see inflows (Adds comment, second byline, dateline, updates market activities) By Frank Tang and Clara Denina NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 25 Gold rose to a four-month high on Tuesday, extending its winning streak to a fourth consecutive session, after disappointing U.S. consumer confidence and a lackluster gain in home prices fueled concerns over the pace of U.S. economic recovery. The S&P/Case-Shiller 20-city home price index showed U.S. home price gains slowed in December, underscoring a loss of momentum in the housing recovery, while a separate report showed consumer confidence drifted lower this month. Bullion reversed its recent strong inverse link with equities that was evident earlier this year, with global stock markets plagued by economic uncertainties. On Tuesday, U.S. equities measured by the Standard & Poor's 500 index were little changed after gaining 1 percent to an intraday record high in the previous session. "It isn't inconsistent with the macroeconomic environment of artificially low-interest rate that virtually every asset class can do very well," said Rick Rule, chairman at Sprott U.S. Holdings, referring to gold's rising in tandem with equities. Spot gold hit its highest since Oct. 31 at $1,343.20 an ounce after the U.S. data. It was trading up 0.4 percent at $1,341.98 an ounce by 1:53 p.m. EST (1853 GMT). U.S. COMEX gold futures for April delivery were up $4.50 to $1,342.50 an ounce, with volume on track to finish below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. A spate of soft economic data from the United States and China since the start of the year has drawn investors back to gold, which has risen more than 10 percent so far, after a 28 percent drop in 2013 that ended 12 years of gains. Investors will also be looking ahead to Thursday, when U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks to the Senate Banking Committee in her semi-annual testimony about monetary policy. An increase in holdings of bullion-backed exchange-traded funds is also reflecting some renewed interest from investors, analysts said. Holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.41 percent to 801.61 tonnes on Monday from 798.31 tonnes on Friday. Turkey cut its gold holdings by 31.171 tonnes to 488.578 tonnes in January, data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) showed. Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.1 percent to $21.94 an ounce. Platinum rose 0.4 percent to $1,436.75 an ounce and palladium was down 0.8 percent to $732 an ounce. Prices at 1:53 p.m. EST (1853 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG US gold 1342.50 4.50 0.3% -19.9% US silver 21.955 -0.001 -0.4% -27.4% US platinum 1441.90 0.50 0.0% -6.3% US palladium 734.55 -8.50 -1.1% 4.4% Gold 1341.98 5.38 0.4% -19.9% Silver 21.94 -0.02 -0.1% -27.6% Platinum 1436.75 5.35 0.4% -6.5% Palladium 732.00 -6.00 -0.8% 4.3% Gold Fix 1339.00 6.25 0.5% -19.5% Silver Fix 21.73 -32.00 -1.5% -27.4% Platinum Fix 1435.00 2.00 0.1% -5.8% Palladium Fix 739.00 1.00 0.1% 5.7% (Additional reporting by Lewa Pardomuan in Singapore; Editing by David Evans, Keiron Henderson and Nick Zieminski)